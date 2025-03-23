The Chiefs Are Doing Everything Right
The Kansas City Chiefs had a relatively high number of pieces hitting free agency this offseason on both sides of the ball.
Even though they were faced with the immense struggle of keeping their Super Bowl roster intact, Kansas City made quick work to re-sign their most vital players. This included franchise-tagging Trey Smith, their top offensive guard. Smith was highly regarded as the top lineman in free agency, but the Chiefs didn't even let him get there.
Next came bringing back wide receiver Marquise Brown and linebacker Nick Bolton, both of which meant a lot to the organization. Even though Brown was injured for most of the year, and didn't quite have the season both parties were expecting, they still re-signed him for another year because they saw the skillset that he brought to the table playing alongside Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy.
Bolton was not only their top linebacker, but one of the four Playoff Captains for the Chiefs as well. Notching his 4th season with over 100 tackles, it was clear that the defense was going to degrade if he left for another squad. Many speculated that the Chiefs wouldn't be able to afford to bring him back, but they found a way to sign him for another three years, in exchange for $45 million.
Not only did the Chiefs manage to keep their own players, but they brought in fresh faces as well. They recognized their weakness at left tackle, and instantly signed Jaylon Moore from the San Francisco 49ers. They felt like they needed another running back, so they signed Elijah Mitchell and re-signed Kareem Hunt.
Over two weeks, the Chiefs were able to completely transform their roster and fix their weaknesses. This didn't go unnoticed, as the Chiefs were listed as number two behind the Philadelphia Eagles after their monumental changes.
All that's left now is to see how their decisions played out on the field next season. Only time will tell if they made the right ones. The expectations are still high for Kansas City, and after this offseason, I'd say they got even higher.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE