Chiefs Veteran Reveals What His Focus Was This Offseason
The Kansas City Chiefs haven't been the team to beat in the AFC for several years by luck. It takes a group of players and coaches devoting themselves to the craft, knowing that once they become complacent, there is no room to grow. The veterans know this more than ever.
It's those same veterans who know that the only way they keep their jobs is by continuing to perform at the highest level. Being a member of the Chiefs comes with a lot of pressure; you're expected to win and compete with the best the NFL has to offer. With the right leadership and offseason adjustments, players stay on the right path to succeed in Kansas City.
That's exactly how Chiefs place kicker Harrison Butker went into this offseason following the 2024 campaign. Butker knows what the Chiefs organization is all about, having been within it since getting drafted in the seventh round of the 2017 NFL Draft. After another season in the NFL, Butker knew there were things he should want to improve on going into 2025.
- "The biggest focus was not collapsing down onto that left knee after making contact with the ball, trying to be upright, and skipping through it. And for the most part, I think the majority, if not all my kicks, I'm staying upright," Butker said following Tuesday's practice.
- "But I think just for longevity purposes, staying upright, skipping through, being more repeatable is only going to help me, and my body has felt better. I don't feel like I have to wear and tear on it when I'm collapsing as much."
Butker has arrived early to training camp practices, treating practice as though it were a real game. His dedication to his achievements will take him a long way if he maintains this. Butker takes his approach seriously, revealing what he focuses on most when obstacles arise.
- "Usually, you try to over swing when the wind's in your face. But I feel like when I do my best, it's when you just don't even think about the wind, focus on ball contact, and normally that ball will go and you'll make the kick.
