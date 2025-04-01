Where Chiefs' Mahomes Lands in NFL Draft Re-grading
The Kansas City Chiefs franchise took a turn on the day they drafted quarterback Patrick Mahomes out of Texas Tech University. Since debuting in the National Football League, Mahomes's resume speaks for itself, as he continues to be featured in "greatest of all time" conversations.
Getting drafted 10th overall by the Chiefs franchise in the 2017 NFL Draft to where he stands now showcases how much of a steal Kansas City got for picking Mahomes when they did. Going into his ninth NFL season, Mahomes will be looking to get his team back to the final game of the season, this time with a different result.
In a recent article published by CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin, every first round quarterback drafted between 2010-2024 was graded on a four-tier scale of how well they have succeeded in the NFL. Benjamin gave five grading scales: home run, solid result, mixed result, incomplete, and miss.
Not to be surprised, Mahomes found himself listed in the home run category, and deservingly so. Even without the ions of success in a Chiefs uniform, Mahomes has been a solid quarterback through and through. Below is what Benjamin had to say to back up his grading of Mahomes.
"Mahomes has long since cemented himself as one of the greatest picks of all time, racking up three Super Bowl victories, three NFL MVPs and seven straight AFC title-game appearances as an acrobatic standard-setter under center," Benjamin wrote.
Two other quarterbacks were taken in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft alongside Mahomes in Mitchell Trubisky and Deshaun Watson. To better showcase that Mahomes was the best quarterback available in the first round, Trubisky was graded a miss, and Watson was graded as a mixed result.
"Trubisky never got great help from his staff, but his ill-timed decisions helped accelerate a move to backup jobs elsewhere. Watson once looked like a superstar-in-the-making, but he was Houston's starter for just three and a half seasons, sitting out all of 2021 while seeking a trade and then facing dozens of lawsuits for alleged off-field misconduct before his trade to the Browns," Benjamin wrote.
Over the last 15 years, according to Benjamin, a ton of NFL drafted quarterbacks have fallen in the miss category, as Mahomes joined five others as the only home run choices.
Here is how you can follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI to never miss another breaking news story again.
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.