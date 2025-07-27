Chiefs' ST Coordinator Dave Toub Gives Update On Punters
The Kansas City Chiefs want the best competition between their players in training camp. And we are talking about every position. The Chiefs are looking to get better at every aspect of the game, and in any way they can improve, they will do so. And it is no different, no matter if it is on the offensive side of the ball, the defensive side of the ball, or even on special teams.
With the Chiefs knowing how to win Super Bowls with their core group, they also know that it takes the whole team to win it all. And they know that it includes special teams. The special teams unit for the Chiefs has been great over the last couple of years and has played a huge role in their Super Bowl runs. And in this year's training camp, they are looking at special teams very closely.
One position battle that people will not be talking about a lot in training camp is the punter position battle. Last season, starting punter Matt Araiza held it down for the Chiefs, and he had a good season for them. He did a great job of flipping the field and putting the Chiefs defense in good spots when they took the field.
But this offseason, the Chiefs signed punter Eddie Czaplicki as an undrafted free agent. That was a move that the Chiefs liked. Maybe it is just for competition, or they are looking to see who is a better punter. Czaplicki won the Ray Guy Award last season in College Football as the Best Punter in the Nation. Now he comes to Kansas City looking to duel Araiza for the starting role.
"As far as the punters go, it is a good competition," said Chiefs special teams coordinator Dave Toub. "I think we have two NFL punters. I said that during the offseason. I still believe it. Matt [Araiza] has come in right now, and he probably gets the edge over these first few days, but I expect just because it was new for Eddie [Czaplicki] with all the fans and everything, and I think Eddie will get better next week."
"It is real competition, obviously, we are going to take it into the game, and see who prevails on that thing."
