3 Biggest Chiefs Performers From Preseason Game
Football is back, and while the Kansas City Chiefs didn't get off to the start they would have liked against the Arizona Cardinals in their preseason opener, heads are still held high in Kansas City. The Chiefs ended up dropping the game by the final score of 20-17.
The loss certainly gives head coach Andy Reid and the rest of the coaching staff certain areas to hone in on as the offseason continues. By the time the Chiefs get to Sao Paulo, Brazil, to take on their AFC West division rivals, they will be ready for a competitive game against a familiar foe.
However, while the Chiefs didn't leave Arizona with the victory, three players stood out among the pack and deserve their flowers. Football has never been an individual sport, and if it wasn't for these three players, the score could have looked much different when the final whistle blew.
1. Harrison Butker
The Chiefs' kicker was one of the best players on the football field for the franchise, hands down. While it's hard to celebrate a loss, Butker gave the Chiefs several chances to win this game, as his kicks came in clutch in more than one way.
In the only field goal attempt Butker was given, which came early in the game from a Patrick Mahomes touchdown pass to wide receiver Jason Brownlee, Butker didn't miss. He was also called upon to add insurance to their lead when they had it, successfully kicking a field goal from 58 yards out.
2. Robert Tonyan
The veteran tight end offseason addition came in handy for the Chiefs' offense on Saturday as he brought in the most receiving yards out of any player. Securing himself 49 yards in three receptions, Tonyan averaged over 16 yards per reception and made the most of his targets.
Going into the regular season, alongside both Travis Kelce and Noah Gray, Tonyan will be very reliable, as proven on Saturday.
3. Jeffrey Bassa
The Chiefs' fifth-round draft pick from the 2025 NFL Draft made his presence known on the field throughout the game. Getting an injury scare early in the game, Bassa walked off the field under his own power and made his impact known when he returned to the field.
Bassa collected six total tackles, three of which were solo tackles, and had one quarterback hit. Whether Bassa is used strictly as depth or on the special teams unit, the Chiefs might have another steal of a draft pick on their hands.
