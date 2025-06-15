Chiefs HC Andy Reid Speaks On Giving Players Advice
The Kansas City Chiefs have the best head coach in the NFL right now, and when it is all said and done, Andy Reid can go down as the greatest coach in NFL history. Reid has been a head coach in the league for a long time now, but he has adapted well to his teams, players, and the NFL as a whole. That has kept him around for a long time, and his experience and leadership are like no other.
Once Reid came to the Chiefs, he turned things around for the franchise, but still could not get to the big game and win a Super Bowl. But that all changed when he took a huge chance on a kid coming out of Texas Tech. After a couple of years with the Chiefs, Reid knew that he needed to find the team's future franchise quarterback. And since then, the Chiefs have started a dynasty and something special in Kansas City.
Now, as Reid goes into the 2025 season, he has a lot of new faces in the building from free agency and the 2025 NFL Draft. Reid every season, just like the rest of the franchise, has one thing on their mind and that is winning another Super Bowl. Even with having three rings already, Reid is looking for more, and that is one of the things that makes him special. He is always looking at ways to improve.
The way Reid coaches his teams is like no other. If you are not looking to buy in and come to Kansas City looking to win a championship, you are on the wrong team. Reid has been doing things for a long time and knows what players to bring in and make the team better, and give them a better chance to win games.
"If I can give the guys something, just from experience, I try to do that," said Chiefs head coach Andy Reid. "These guys are great. They are the best in the world at what they are doing. If you can give them a little nugget. The great players I have been around, they want that."
"So, if I see something, I will share it with them. Their coaches do a great job of it. But listen, if I see something, I am going to try to tell them."
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another breaking news story again
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.