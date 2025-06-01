Chiefs' Reid & Mahomes Take Top Spot for HC-QB Duo
The Kansas City Chiefs have two of the best to ever do it at their respective position. The Chiefs' head coach, Andy Reid, is the best head coach right now and has been for many years. And he got the best quarterback in the National Football League, Patrick Mahomes. And who knows, once it is all said and done, they can go down as the best for a head coach and quarterback duo.
Once Reid came to the Chiefs, he turned things around for the franchise, but still could not get to the big game and win a Super Bowl. But that all changed when he took a huge chance on a kid coming out of Texas Tech. After a couple of years with the Chiefs, Reid knew that he needed to find the team's future franchise quarterback.
In the 2017 NFL Draft, that is exactly what Reid did. Reid moved up to take Texas Tech quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Mahomes was seen as a player with a strong arm, but teams did not want to take him because they did not like his risk-taking throws that they thought would be bad in the NFL.
But Reid knew that they were all wrong, and he ended up with the steal of that draft and one of the best quarterbacks of all time.
Since taking over the Chiefs' starting quarterback role, Mahomes has gone to the AFC Championship every season, winning three Super Bowls, and building a dynasty in Kansas City with Reid. The Chiefs have won a total of five Super Bowls under Reid and Mahomes. And heading into 2025, they will be contenders once again and will look to get their fourth Super Bowl championship.
Matt Verderame of Sports Illustrated ranked Reid and Mahomes as the top quarterback and head coach duo heading into the new season.
1. Kansas City Chiefs (2)
Coach/QB: Andy Reid (1) and Patrick Mahomes (1)
Last year’s ranking: 1
The Chiefs have the luxury New England enjoyed for the better part of two decades. Kansas City has the league’s best quarterback and best coach with Mahomes and Reid. Over the past six seasons, the Chiefs have reached the Super Bowl five times and won three championships, authoring the NFL’s latest dynasty. In that span, Mahomes has won two MVPs and three Super Bowl MVPs, while Reid has become the fourth-most-winningest coach in league history.
