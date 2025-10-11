Fine Day: Another Chiefs WR Docked for 2nd Straight Week
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Like he was calming a noisy home crowd, Patrick Mahomes gestured to Hollywood Brown right after it happened. The wide receiver had just delivered an open-handed slap to the facemask of Jourdan Lewis.
That loss of composure not only cost the Chiefs 15 yards on Monday night, it also cost Brown $12,172. The NFL fined the wide receiver for unnecessary roughness late this week.
The Jacksonville cornerback got tangled up with Brown, who was blocking on Kareem Hunt’s run midway through the first quarter.
Something that triggered the contact
Immediately before Brown contacted Lewis with his open hand – something the Chiefs know very well doesn’t result in an ejection – Lewis appeared to either say something or do something that triggered the wide receiver. Lewis forcefully tilted his helmet into Brown’s facemask.
Regardless, whether fighting on a playground or an NFL field, the second guy usually gets caught. Brown’s 15-yard penalty, however, didn’t wind up hurting the Chiefs – thanks primarily to Tyquan Thornton’s fantastic 32-yard reception. Kansas City finished the drive with the game’s first touchdown.
Brown’s fine was the only levied by the league against either team from Monday night’s game.
Full list from Week 5
Here’s the full list of NFL fines listed alphabetically by team; includes player, quarter and time of play, fine category and fine amount.
- DAL, Trevon Diggs, 4, 13:47, Unnecessary Roughness, Striking/kicking/tripping/kneeing, $12,172
- DAL, Nathan Thomas, 2, 0:19, Unsportsmanlike Conduct, Obscene gestures, $4,814
- DET, Brock Wright, 4, 14:04, Unnecessary Roughness, Striking/kicking/tripping/kneeing, $11,883
- IND, Joe Bachie, 2, 6:39, Unnecessary Roughness, Striking/kicking/tripping/kneeing, $6,500
- KC, Marquise Brown, 1, 6:47, Unnecessary Roughness, Striking/kicking/tripping/kneeing, $12,172
- LAC, Otito Ogbonnia, 4, 5:00, Unnecessary Roughness, Striking/kicking/tripping/kneeing, $6,554
- LAC, Marlowe Wax, 2, 0:50, Roughing the kicker, , $4,672
- LV, Tristin McCollum, 2, 7:56, Roughing the kicker, , $5,722
- MIN, Byron Murphy, 3, 11:05, Unnecessary Roughness, Horse collar tackle, $17,389
- NE, Cory Durden, 4, 11:18, A hit on a Quarterback, Blow to the head/neck, $5,722
- NE, Joshua Farmer, 4, 11:07, Unnecessary Roughness, Late hit, $5,591
- SEA, Leonard Williams, 3, 0:48, Unnecessary Roughness, Use of the helmet, $46,371
- WAS, Jeremy McNichols, 3, 7:29, Unnecessary Roughness, Use of the helmet, $7,292
