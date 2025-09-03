WATCH: Wide Receiver Hollywood Brown After Tuesday’s Practice
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Hollywood Brown spoke from the podium at team headquarters after Tuesday’s practice.
To view his comments, watch below.
On how he’s feeling entering the Week 1 game:
“Feeling good, blessed. Real good.”
On what went through his mind at training-camp practice when he pulled up with the ankle injury, whether it was ‘Not again:’
“Of course. I mean, I'm human. But ultimately, like everything that I've been through, I never really get too or high too low. So, you know, that day, I probably was in my feelings a little bit that day, but moving forward, just went to attacking it.”
On who helped him most behind the scenes, just to get ready for Week 1:
“Everyone. I mean, last year was tough for me, mentally. So, this time around, leaned on my family, all my coaches, the chaplain, everybody, you know they was there for me. And, I feel blessed to be in this position.”
On the challenges of playing in Week 1 without any snaps in the preseason:
“I don't really look at it as challenges. I mean, I've been blessed to play this game for a while, so just excited to get to Brazil.”
On, even though he returned late last season, whether there’s still of feeling of waiting 13 months for this game:
“Yeah, definitely, for a while. Even before I got here, I didn't finish the season in Arizona. So, I feel like this is one of my first seasons in a while. That's what it feels like.”
On playing with Xavier Worthy and the other wide receivers:
“It's exciting, definitely excited to take the field with them, with all the guys. Just ready to showcase what we could do.”
On whether he feels more pressure without Rashee Rice and potentially Jalen Royals:
“No, not really. I mean, we know what we can do. When guys go down, next man up. When I went down, it was next man up. And that's our mentality throughout the whole team. So, for us, it's just doing what we do.”
On how much chemistry he has with Patrick Mahomes since the beginning of last year:
“A lot. I mean, it's easy to build chemistry with a guy like that. So, it's basically feeling our speed, feeling how I like to do things, and from that point on, the guys, you know he gets it there.”
On the long flight to Brazil:
“Oh, it’s like I said, I ain't really played, so I'm excited. Whatever we gonna do, I'm excited and getting ready to play.”
On whether he’ll bring a big TV on the plane, like Chris Jones:
“I'll probably watch some movies, bring my video games, you know, prepare for the game.”
