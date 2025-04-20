One Player the Chiefs Could Trade in 2025
The Kansas City Chiefs will look to add more talent to their wide receiving corps. They want to give quarterback Patrick Mahomes another weapon to work with on the outside.
The Chiefs will look to get that in the 2025 NFL Draft or by signing a veteran receiver from the remaining free agents. But that can cause the Chiefs to trade one of their receivers.
The Chiefs receiving room right now is full of the players they have had over the last few seasons and the ones they acquired last offseason. The Chiefs want to get better, and they will compete to do that.
Sterling Xie of Pro Football Network named Chiefs receiver Marquise Hollywood Brown as a player the Chiefs can look to trade in 2025.
"It’s no surprise the Kansas City Chiefs wanted a do-over with Hollywood Brown after a lost 2024 season. Brown’s preseason shoulder injury cost him all but two regular-season games, and he was largely a spectator with just five catches on 13 targets during the postseason," Xie wrote.
"However, Brown will still likely be behind Travis Kelce, Rashee Rice, and Xavier Worthy in the pecking order, making it no sure bet that his production rebounds in 2025. With Brown playing on a one-year, $3.5 million deal, that makes him very tradeable if the fit doesn’t work out better in his second season with the Chiefs."
"The Commanders have already made a pair of trades this offseason for Laremy Tunsil and Deebo Samuel, but they don’t have a receiver under contract past 2025 beyond Luke McCaffrey. Washington offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury traded for Brown when he was the Cardinals' head coach in 2022. Assuming the Chiefs would rather send him to the NFC, other receiver-needy teams include the Bears and Giants, who could play Brown in the slot more based on their current personnel."
The Chiefs brought in Brown last offseason to give Mahomes a deep threat down the field, but it did not go as expected because Brown was hurt for most of the season. Trading him can be an option if they go elsewhere to find another receiver.
Brown has to stay healthy leading up to the 2025 season if he wants to stay on the Chiefs roster.
