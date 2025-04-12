The Chiefs Have RB Options in the Draft
One thing that hurt the Kansas City Chiefs last season was the run game. The run game was not there for the Chiefs when they needed it. The Chiefs could not turn around and hand off the ball to their backs because they would get stuffed in the backfield. That is what it felt like for the Chiefs all of last season. In 2025, they will look to have a run game.
Not all the problems in the run game were controllable. The Chiefs did have to deal with the injury to starting running back Isiah Pacheco and even when he came back, he did not look or play the same. It could have been because he rushed back.
The Chiefs did bring in their former running back Kareem Hunt last season but his production was not enough for the team, as he did have a couple of good games.
The Chiefs will look to give their quarterback Patrick Mahomes a good run game next season and take some pressure off the best quarterback in the National Football League. Even the best need some type of help, they cannot all do it on their own.
The Chiefs' starting running back, Isiah Pacheco, will be back next season. Coming off an injury, he will do everything to make sure he is ready for the season. The Chiefs also re-signed Hunt to a one-year deal, and he will help the running back room as well.
The team will look to draft a running back in the 2025 draft and this draft is a good class for running backs. The Chiefs will have their chance to draft one and it can come in the second round and beyond.
"The Chiefs need a young, dynamic running back to pair with starter Isiah Pacheco to boost their rushing attack. Mahomes accounted for 72.5 percent of the offense’s yards last season, the most of any NFL quarterback," said Nate Taylor of The Athletic.
"Another reason the Chiefs should consider selecting a running back, perhaps as early as Day 2 of the draft, is that they don’t have a capable player at the position under contract for 2026."
"Keep this 2024 quote from general manager Brett Veach in mind when considering running back prospects: “If you’re a running back for Coach (Andy) Reid, it’s a lot of fun because you have to be a better receiver than a runner to play in his offense. Brian Westbrook was the pinnacle.”Georgia running back Trevor Etienne, the younger brother of Travis, who plays for the Jacksonville Jaguars, offers plenty of speed and versatility.“Large, accepting hands as a receiving target — rarely let a pass hit the ground,” Brugler wrote of Etienne."
