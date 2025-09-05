Arrowhead Report

Chiefs, Chargers Announce Inactives for Season-Opener

Here are inactives for Kansas City Chiefs' Week 1 game against Los Angeles Chargers.

Zak Gilbert

May 27, 2025; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers guard Mekhi Becton (73) during organized team activities at The Bolt. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Chiefs rookie defensive tackle Omarr Norman-Lott is out for Friday’s season-opener, and Chargers guard Mekhi Becton will play.

Those are the two names of interest among the inactives submitted 90 minutes prior to Friday’s kickoff against the Chargers in São Paulo, Brazil (7 p.m. CT, YouTube, KSHB-TV 41, 96.5 The Fan).

Norman-Lott injured his ankle early in training camp, then aggravated the injury in the second preseason game at Seattle Aug. 15. He’s been limited in practice ever since. The Chiefs’ second-round selection (63rd overall) in the 2025 draft, Norman-Lott will have to wait until at least next week to make his NFL debut.e

Becton, who signed a two-year, $20 million free-agent contract with the Chargers this past March, was added to the injury report earlier in the day Friday as questionable with an illness. He was seen warming up prior to the team officially making him active. It’s uncertain whether he’ll start.

Here are the full inactive lists for both teams.

Kansas City Chiefs

  • WR Jalen Royals
  • TE Jared Wiley
  • RB Elijah Mitchell
  • DT Omarr Norman-Lott
  • OL Hunter Nourzad
  • DE Malik Herring
Sep 5, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) throws a pass as he is hit by Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Malik Herring (94) during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Los Angeles Chargers

  • S RJ Mickens
  • TE Tucker Fisk
  • CB Nikko Reed
  • LB Kyle Kennard
  • TE Oronde Gadsden
  • DL Naquan Jones
  • OT Foster Sarell

