Thursday Injury Report: 2 Chiefs Tagged With Status for Opener
Two Kansas City rookies. Those are the only players listed for either team with an injury status in advance of Friday’s 2025 opener between the Chiefs and Chargers (7 p.m. CT, YouTube, KSHB-TV 41, 96.5 The Fan).
The Chiefs had to declare out wide receiver Jalen Royals (knee tendinitis) before they left Kansas City on Wednesday, because the fourth-round selection didn’t board their plane. Meanwhile, second-round choice Omarr Norman-Lott, who initially injured his ankle during a July 27 training-camp practice in St. Joseph, Mo., was officially listed as questionable for Friday’s game.
Draft's best pass-rushing defensive tackle
A 6-3, 315-pound defensive tackle out of Tennessee, Norman-Lott aggravated the ankle injury in the first half of Kansas City’s Aug. 15 preseason game at Seattle. After athletic trainers retaped the ankle, he returned to action and finished the game. He’s been out or limited at practice since that game.
General manager Brett Veach said last week the Chiefs view Norman-Lott as a player they’d like to develop into an interior pass-rush threat on their defensive line, complementing Chris Jones in passing situations. The team re-acquired Derrick Nnadi on Aug. 24 from the Jets, and Nnadi figures to start Friday at defensive tackle.
If Norman-Lott doesn’t play against the Chargers, the Chiefs’ interior pass-rush could take a step back. Pro Football Focus in May said the rookie, drafted 63rd overall in the second round, was arguably the best pass-rushing defensive tackle in the draft, and former NFL veteran Gerald McCoy said he was a steal for the Chiefs.
Chargers update
The Chargers, meanwhile, listed no players with an injury status. The only two to appear on their report, running back Najee Harris (eye) and defensive back Elijah Molden (knee), were both full participation in practice to end the week.
That’s good news for Jim Harbaugh’s team, after the Chargers signed Harris in March to a one-year, fully guaranteed $5.25 million contract in March. Harris injured his eye in a Fourth of July fireworks accident and didn’t play in the preseason.
“Yes, he’s full on the injury report,” Harbaugh said Wednesday from Brazil, noting he’s not sure how much Harris will play. “And he says he's ready and he looks ready to go.
“Those are really hard to predict, play counts and things, things of that nature. So, get in there and play football, and have at it. That's kind of the mindset. That is the mindset.”
