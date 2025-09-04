Behind Enemy Lines: What Chargers Are Saying About Chiefs
The Los Angeles Chargers flew overnight and arrived Wednesday morning in São Paulo, Brazil, in advance of the Week 1 opener against the Chiefs on Friday (7 p.m. CT, YouTube, KSHB-TV 41, 96.5 The Fan). Eight members of the organization spoke in press conferences Wednesday. Here are the best quotes.
Quarterback Justin Herbert
On field concerns expressed by Eagles players after playing at Corinthians Arena in 2024:
“I think it's something that we always address before the game, and we've seen the film, we've talked about it, and as long as we're wearing the right cleats, and you know, we're properly equipped, I think we're able to handle it.
“And you know, I think that's something that we'll feel before the game, when we go out to warm up, see how it is, and just make sure that we get a good feel for all the cuts that we're going to make. We're going to make sure we’ll be able to handle that.”
Head coach Jim Harbaugh
On the status of running back Najee Harris, who missed all of training camp with an eye injury, whether he’s expected to play:
“Yes, he’s full on the injury report. And he says he's ready and he looks ready to go. … Those are really hard to predict. You know, play counts and things, things of that nature. So, get in there and play football, and have at it. That's kind of the mindset. That is the mindset.”
On whether he began game planning for this week when he first saw the schedule in May, and whether the advance notice mitigated the long flight:
“You pretty much start right away. I mean, when you find out who your opener is going to be, same thing that the Chiefs do, we do. Which is, afford you that extra time and focus on your opener.”
On what he’s expecting from the Chiefs on Friday:
“We're expecting them to be ready. One thing you can expect from an Andy Reid-coached football team is that they'll be ready. And there’ll be unscouted looks, in an opener there. There always be some of that. So being aware of that, embracing that, there'll be some be some improvising and adjusting. So just ready, willing and able to adjust is another thing you have to expect when you play an Andy Reid-coached team.”
Linebacker Daiyan Henley
On the Chargers’ lack of recent postseason success:
“I'm gonna just say this: It's about the season that's ahead of us. It's never about what happened in the past. It’s about what we can do moving forward. And we got the guys, we got the coach, we got everything we need right now in the building to make that push. And that's what we believe in. We just got a team full of dudes hungry, got some coaches that's hungry. And like I said, it's not about all the past seasons, it’s about this one.”
Edge rusher Khalil Mack
On playing in front of a crowd that could have many more Chiefs fans:
“I don't think it matters, man. We got here to play football and enjoy the game and come out here and try to dominate and play winning football. The crowd is the crowd, but all in all, man, we’re just coming out here to have fun and put on the show for you guys.”
On playing against Patrick Mahomes:
“It’s always a challenge when you're going against a great quarterback. Going into Year 12, playing against the Tom Bradys, Peyton Mannings and all those great quarterbacks. They have the it factor. And he has it. But, yeah, man, it's a challenge, but it's like you wake up and you’re dreaming of those games playing against high-caliber quarterbacks. And yeah, it’s going to be another challenge that we’re looking forward to.”
Wide receiver Quentin Johnston
On his preseason concussion:
“Yeah, I feel 100-percent good right now. Obviously, that was an unfortunate event that happened. But at the same time, it's a football play. So, you know, I did the proper treatments, you know, went through the proper things to get myself back and now I'm back healthy, so I feel good.”
Tackle Joe Alt
On making the move from right to left tackle, to replace Slater:
“Yeah, luckily I played it in college, so I have played the other side. So, the big thing for me was, just like you said, that mental part of it, learning the playbook on the other side, and then just getting reps and making sure my body, physically is, you know, ready to be on the other side and things like that. So that's my main focus, you know, through training camp since then.”
