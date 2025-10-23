Initial Injury Report: Chiefs Missing 3 Players
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Arguably the league’s healthiest team for the first seven weeks, Kansas City has finally seen injuries creep into its locker room.
Despite a 31-0 win over the Raiders, Kansas City lost promising rookie Omarr Norman-Lott to a season-ending ACL injury. The Chiefs also played most of the game without Pro Bowl right guard Trey Smith and slam-dunk short-yardage weapon Kareem Hunt.
Both Smith and Hunt missed practice on Thursday as the Chiefs (4-3) began preparations for the Washington Commanders (3-4) on Monday Night Football (7:15 p.m. CT, ESPN/ABC, KMBC Ch. 9, 96.5 The Fan).
Smith left in the first quarter with lower back spasms and did not return. In his place, Mike Caliendo filled in admirably. And if Smith can’t play on Monday, six days before a Week 9 AFC showdown at Buffalo, Caliendo provides Andy Reid a decent level of comfort.
“We've always looked at Mike as a starter,” Reid said Thursday. “I think all the guys do, coaches do. So, everybody's got the confidence that when he comes in, you just pick up and go. And that's how I feel. That's how I feel about him. I think I'm just speaking for the gang here.”
Kareem Hunt, Josh Simmons updates
Reid said Hunt has a bone bruise on his knee and should be fine for the game. The veteran running back, who got rolled up on while blocking for Rashee Rice’s first touchdown, returned to the game – good news for the Chiefs, who depend largely on Hunt to convert in short-yardage.
Reid also shared good news on the Josh Simmons front. The rookie left tackle, who’s missed two games while dealing with a personal family situation, hasn’t been placed on a reserve list, which is a good sign.
Reid said the situation is progressing and didn’t consider it negative. Asked whether there’s still no timeline on the rookie’s return, Reid seemed optimistic.
“It's been positive,” Reid said. “He’s just taking care of business. So, that's the main thing right here. You start, you deal with this; that's what you do, and he’s been very good about communicating.”
The only other Chiefs player who didn’t practice in full on Thursday was starting cornerback Jaylen Watson, limited with a back injury.
Washington update
Washington, meanwhile, got positive news as well. Both starting wide receivers, Terry McLaurin (quad) and Deebo Samuel (heel), were full participants at Thursday’s practice. McLaurin hasn’t played since Sept. 21, missing the past four games. Samuel missed Sunday’s loss at Dallas.
Head coach Dan Quinn opted to rest five veterans on Thursday, tackle Laremy Tunsil, defensive tackle Daron Payne, edge rusher Von Miller, cornerback Jonathan Jones and tight end Zach Ertz. Starting guard Sam Cosmi (back) and quarterback Jayden Daniels (hamstring) also did not practice.
Marcus Mariota will start at quarterback on Monday.
