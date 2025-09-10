Arrowhead Report

Wednesday Injury Report: Chiefs Rookie Back to Full Participation

See which players for both teams missed practice on Wednesday.

Feb 7, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; A general overall view of Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles helmets at the Caesars Superdome, the site of the Super Bowl LIX between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.
Feb 7, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; A general overall view of Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles helmets at the Caesars Superdome, the site of the Super Bowl LIX between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Omarr Norman-Lott has waited a long time for his NFL debut. He might just get it this week, against the reigning Super Bowl champion.

A 6-3, 315-pound defensive tackle out of Tennessee, Norman-Lott was listed as full participation on the Chiefs’ first practice report of the week. Kansas City hosts Philadelphia in a Super Bowl rematch on Sunday (3:25 p.m. CT, FOX/WDAF Channel 4, 96.5 The Fan).

The Chiefs’ second-round selection (63rd overall) in April’s draft, Norman-Lott has been battling an ankle issue since last month. He aggravated the injury in the second preseason game, at Seattle Aug. 15, and hasn’t played since.

Interior pass-rush specialist

General manager Brett Veach said the Chiefs see the rookie as an interior pass-rushing complement to Chris Jones, something Kansas City can use this week against the Eagles.

Omarr Norman-Lot
Jul 22, 2025; St. Joseph, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Omarr Norman-Lott (55) walks down the hill to the practice fields during training camp at Missouri Western State University. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

As Andy Reid said earlier in the day, Chiefs wide receivers Xavier Worthy (shoulder) and Jalen Royals (knee) didn’t practice. Worthy reportedly dislocated his shoulder on a friendly-fire collision with Travis Kelce, running double-crossing routes on the third play of the season Friday. The Chiefs had hoped to get Royals back for the Eagles game, but he may not debut until Week 3 on the road against the Giants.

Starting guard Trey Smith (knee/illness) and starting linebacker Drue Tranquill (knee), who had two sacks Friday against the Chargers, were limited at Wednesday’s practice. All other Chiefs were full participation, including rookie defensive end Ashton Gillotte, who left Friday’s game with an elbow injury but returned.

Eagles tight end misses practice

Philadelphia, meanwhile, was without starting tight end Dallas Goedert at Wednesday’s practice. The veteran playmaker, who had 44 yards and a team-leading seven receptions in Thursday’s win over Dallas, has a knee injury.

Dallas Goeder
Sep 4, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The Eagles also were without running back Will Shipley at Wednesday’s practice, although newly acquired Tank Bigsby figures to replace Shipley in both the backfield and on kickoff returns, against the Chiefs.

Drue Tranquill
[US, Mexico & Canada customers only] Sep 5, 2025; Sao Paulo, BRAZIL; Kansas City Chiefs safety Jaden Hicks (21) and linebacker Drue Tranquill (23) in action with Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) in the first half during a NFL game at Corinthians Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amanda Perobelli/Reuters via Imagn Images / Amanda Perobelli/Reuters via Imagn Images

