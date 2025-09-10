WATCH: Head Coach Andy Reid Before Wednesday’s Practice
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid spoke from the podium at team headquarters before Wednesday’s practice. The Chiefs are hosting the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday (3:25 p.m. CT, FOX/WDAF Channel 4, 96.5 The Fan).
To view his comments, watch below.
Opening statement:
“As far as injuries go, we've got Jalen Rose. Royals. Excuse me. Jump shot. Xavier Worthy, so those two won't practice today. Both are doing better. They're working on it and making progress, but not ready to go today, for sure. I look forward to the challenge of playing the Eagles. Good football team, obviously, and they know us. We know them, and should be a heck of a game.”
On whether the team is considering surgery for Worthy:
“No, not right now.”
On whether the team is considering short-term injured reserve for Worthy:
“No. I mean, he's just rehabbing here.”
On whether he’s optimistic that Royals will be available on Sunday:
“Probably not. Will be a stretch.”
On how the wide receivers responded after Worthy left the game, including JuJu Smith-Schuster and Hollywood Brown:
“Yeah, listen, I thought all the guys did a good job. They kept us in the game there. So, I thought they did well catching the ball, a few yards after the catch. JuJu included in that bunch. Hollywood had a big day. It was good to get him back in the swing.”
On whether the Super Bowl tape holds any benefit from a strategic standpoint:
“Well, I think we know them, and they know us. There are going to be wrinkles in there, both teams, but pretty familiar with each other. They have a lot of guys coming back. We have a lot of guys coming back. So, you have that part of it.”
On specific details with respect to Harrison Butker’s 59-yard fire-drill field goal at the end of the first half, including Dave Toub, Porter Ellett and Noah Gray:
“Normally, you say it's about 20 seconds that you need. So, in camp, we normally work it right in that area. And the thing that gets under looked, like I mentioned after the game, was Noah exploding back with the football. So, that was saving seconds there, which were important in that situation. And that part won't be talked about. Obviously, the kick and the hold and the snap and all that, getting guys off the field and guys on the field. But Noah getting that ball back kind of made the whole thing work. And then Dave was on top of it on the sideline. He and Porter were working the sideline, getting ready for it.”
On whether he’s been able to determine why the team came out flat in the first half Friday:
“So, we've got to do better. Energy is one of the things for sure.”
On whether they lost the emotion from the fire-drill field goal, or whether momentum carried over into the second half:
“No, I didn't think we'd lost that part of that. It was emotional. I mean, that's an exciting thing to do in this game to pull one of those off, especially when it's less than what you think you can get done with, or at least in that danger zone there of not getting it off. But now halftime, no, you just need to play better.”
On evaluating the running game after falling behind early on Friday, whether he can share what he’s planning to do this week:
“Not right here, but I mean, is it difficult? We need to do better in that starting off."
On grooming Tyquan Thornton for this moment, and Brett Veach’s opinion of the wide receiver:
“Yeah, so Brett liked him. And then I had mentioned before, I think, that Bill Belichick called me and talked to me about him, thought he was a good football player. And so Brett was bringing him in, and Bill kind of said, ‘Hey, this guy's really got great potential.’”
On what helped Thornton develop chemistry with Patrick Mahomes, especially on the deep throws:
“He's fast. He's a big target. So, he runs good; he runs good routes.”
On his evaluation of left guard Kingsley Suamataia and left tackle Josh Simmons:
“Yeah, so I like the effort they put in, and there were more good plays than there were bad plays. And some great things learned from, and some things that they did I thought very well. So it was progress, and they'll keep growing as we go on here.”
On internal sideline altercations during Friday’s game:
“It's an emotional game. So, you know, that's all part of it. And guys are, as much as they pull for each other, they get after each other. I mean, that's all part of it. When guys do good, they jump around and you tell them how good they did. So, it's all, it's all part of it. Time and place for everything.”
All the best news and information from Chiefs Kingdom, absolutely free and available 24 hours a day, is here with OnSI; the best way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). And, don’t forget to predict Sunday’s outcome by visiting our Facebook page (here).