Kansas City Chiefs Insider Podcast: Do Chiefs Need Offensive Weapons?
In today's episode of the Kansas City Chiefs Insider Podcast, we discuss whether Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs need more offensive weapons at wide receiver/tight end.
To watch today's episode, view below.
For a partial transcript of Andy Reid's comments at the NFL's annual combine, view below.
Q: Mike McCarthy gave up his play calling, why is it that important to you to have that role? Do you lose anything from a global perspective of the game when you are play-calling as the head coach?
REID: "I think everybody will give you a different answer on that. I think Mike feels that way now, just from things I've read, I haven't talked to him about it. Whatever he has decided to do will be the right thing. He's a pretty sharp guy. He's a heck of a head football coach. He's a great football coach too. He obviously has confidence in (Tom) Clements to do that and EB (Offensive Coordinator Edgar Bennett) to do that. I think it will work out. He knows better than I do, the situation."
Q: I meant from your personal experience. You loved play calling.
REID: "I did. I had a guy that I had 100 percent trust in so I had no problem doing that and it worked."
Q: You signed Alex Smith to a huge extension, how do you deal with a guy on the board playing the same position as a player you just resigned?
REID: "Take the best you can, you stick to that. Your players know it. The people around you know it. If it's a quarterback, it's a quarterback. If it's a running back, it's a running back. You've got to try to stay true to that the best you can."
Q: How do you deal with wanting a player to help you right now, do you get impatient?
REID: "I've got a lot of patience. You do what you do."
Q: Do you feel like you've exercised that in your career?
REID: "Yeah, that's what you try to do. In Philadelphia we drafted two corners and basically sat them for a bit until the old guys got older. Then they stepped in and did a nice job for us."
Q: What did you like about Terrelle Pryor to sign him?
REID: "Well, listen. He's a young guy that has great athletic skill and ability. He's from Pennsylvania; I mean how are we going to lose? We thought it'd be an opportunity for him to see if he's fitting into the things we are doing."
