Chiefs' Rushing Attack Key for Offense Success
The Kansas City Chiefs look to do things better than they did a year ago. The Chiefs were in a lot of close games last season, and they came out on top. But that is something they want to improve at. In some of those games, the Chiefs went up early by more than one touchdown. They let teams get back into the game, and that is why they were close at the end. At times, they had to make an important stop to have a chance to win that game.
One thing that played into that was that the Chiefs couldn't run the ball. Running the ball would have helped them run down the clock, giving the opposing team fewer possessions and less time to have the ball. That is something they want to do better this season. It will help the offense overall as well as keep the defense off the field and give them more time to rest and stay fresh throughout the game.
Starting running back Isiah Pacheco is coming back from a season he was not healthy. But in 2025, he is looking to get back his form and give his offense the running back he knows he can be. He is looking to bounce back and have a good season. He wants to contribute to the offense and help his quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, out as well. That will go a long way toward not putting everything on the shoulders of Mahomes.
Chiefs Run-Pass Option
"I do not know if they are confident in their right tackle position. I do not know if they are confident in their left guard situation," said Steven Ruiz on "The Mina Kimes Show featuring Lenny. "Which I think was the issue. I know we harp on the wide receiver personnel. They do not have a guys to push the ball down field."
"But I think the offensive line has been an issue, particularly with how they have to run the football. Because this is a RPO-heavy team. The most RPO-heavy team in the NFL. And when you are doing RPO, you have to get into the shotgun formation to do it, and I think that hurts your play-action game. You are not getting under center, where the action is more effective. I think that limited the explosiveness and potency of this offense."
