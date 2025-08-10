Chiefs Offensive Outlook Depends on Their Health
The Kansas City Chiefs aim to get back to making defenses worry when they face their offense. That is something the Chiefs' offense has not had in the last few seasons. If the Chiefs want to get back to the Super Bowl this season and have a good chance of winning it all, the offense has to be better than it was a year ago. One thing that the Chiefs have going for them is that they will have a lot of their weapons back that they did not have last season.
But for the Chiefs, it is going to be about staying healthy all season. That is a key for all of the teams in the National Football League. The Chiefs are the team that cannot afford to lose players on the offensive side of the ball. The health of this team will go a long way in determining if the team has the season they all want to have. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes wants all his weapons to be healthy as well because he knows what they can do with everyone healthy.
The Chiefs cannot rely solely on Mahomes this season. They need to give him the support that other quarterbacks around the league get. Mahomes knows he has to play better as well. That is why he has improved this offseason as well. The Chiefs are a team that has gotten to training camp and has been to work each day they are on the practice field. They want to win a lot of games again, but doing it by being dominant.
Chiefs Offensive Outlook
"Just season you seen that they put so much on Travis Kelce," said Steven Ruiz on The Mina Kimes Show featuring Lenny. "They had him on a pitch count in 2023. In 2024, he played the most snaps he had in five years. He saw it take a toll as the season went on. So I think, just getting Rashee Rice in there will make the passing game better because he is the more explosive receiver when he gets the ball in his hands. I think he also makes Travis Kelce a little bit better."
"My concern goes back to the offensive line, which still being reshuffled during training camp."
