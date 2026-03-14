Inside the Chiefs' RB Room for the 2026 Season

One of the Kansas City Chiefs' biggest weaknesses on offense last year was their inability to run the ball. A backfield duo of Kareem Hunt and Isiah Pacheco wasn't cutting it, so the Chiefs knew they had to upgrade that unit this offseason.

Signing the most recent Super Bowl MVP sounds like an upgrade. Kenneth Walker III is going to transform this offense and give Patrick Mahomes a bell-cow back who can take care of the offense if he needs to. How will this signing, among others, affect how they succeed in running the ball moving forward?

Big Swing

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) speaks in a press conference after defeating the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Walker III marches into Kansas City with a blazing resume behind him, being one of the core parts of the Seattle Seahawks ' offense ever since they drafted him in the second round. He's never had a season under five rushing touchdowns, and has only fumbled three times in his career.

2025 was the only season he was able to play all 17 games, as he was consistently injured throughout his first three years in the league. There's definitely some risk involved in giving him a big contract, but simply put, the Chiefs added another star to their offense. Andy Reid's going to love his work ethic, and I imagine Chiefs Kingdom will get plenty of joy watching him pick up extra yards with his physicality and drive.

Sep 25, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals running back Emari Demercado (31) celebrates a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Chiefs weren't done addressing their run game, as they signed Emari Demercado to a one-year deal after the Arizona Cardinals let him walk in free agency. While Demercado is coming off a career-high rushing season, his only fumble in his career cost his team big time in a mental mistake that could've been avoided.

Fumbling the ball while crossing the goal line untouched is never a good look for a running back, but the Chiefs bought low on potentially a game-changer for their offense. He can be explosive in the run or pass game, with utility as a kick returner as well.

Nov 2, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Brashard Smith (24) goes to the locker room before a game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

After closing out the 2025 season on a high note, Brashard Smith is buried on the Chiefs' depth chart. He can still make an impact on special teams, but he has serious competition ahead of him if he wants to get reps on offense reliably.

This new Chiefs backcourt favors explosiveness over tough running, but Walker III can still provide that for you. It's definitely better than it was last season, but things can start to fall apart if Walker III gets injured again.