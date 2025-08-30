3 Chiefs Who Need a Strong Start In 2025
The Kansas City Chiefs are less than one week away from getting their 2025 regular season campaign underway against their AFC West division rival, the Los Angeles Chargers. The two franchises kick off the season overseas in São Paulo, Brazil, streaming on YouTube.
The Week 1 matchup can set the tone for the remainder of the season. Regardless of whether the Chiefs win or lose, the game must showcase competitiveness along with drive, especially coming off four straight losses for the Chiefs; Super Bowl LIX's loss and dropping three straight preseason games.
Kansas City and Los Angeles are two frontrunners for the AFC West title, and for the Chiefs to kickstart their season, there are a handful of players who need to contribute sooner rather than later. Going into the Chargers game, here are three Chiefs who need to have a strong performance to set the tone for the 2025 campaign.
1. Isiah Pacheco
The ground game is an area where the Chiefs need to have some firepower this season. While Patrick Mahomes and head coach Andy Reid strive to get the ball downfield more often this season, the running game can't be eliminated. Enter Isiah Pacheco.
Going into the final year of his rookie contract, Pacheco must get out of the gates fast this season. Totalling a boatload of rushing yards against the Chargers would set him up nicely in his self-confidence, following his down 2024 campaign, and would increase expectations throughout the entire season.
Pacheco has proven to be a reliable running back in the past, so if he returns to that form, the Chiefs could be a hard team to stop when handing the ball off.
2. George Karlaftis
Defensive end George Karlaftis got his bag this offseason, signing a four-year, $93 million contract extension with $62 million guaranteed. What better way to silence doubters than having a strong performance in the first week of the season?
Karlaftis had a career high of 6.5 stuffs last season with eight quarterback sacks. However, in two games against the Chargers last season, Karlaftis didn't collect a quarterback sack and had a half-stuff. Collecting a sack or forcing a stuff would set Karlaftis up nicely for the new season.
3. Hollywood Brown
With Rashee Rice suspended for the first six weeks of the campaign, Hollywood Brown is a veteran who needs to establish himself in this Chiefs offense. Remember, Brown only played in two regular season games last season, as he was sidelined due to injury.
Brown getting out of the gates fast would greatly improve the confidence within the Chiefs' wide receiving room, especially with the news of rookie Jalen Royals likely not being able to play in Week 1.
