Are There Still Concerns about the Chiefs' Run Game?
The Kansas City Chiefs' run game has to be better this season if they want to make another run to the Super Bowl. Having a good run game will do this team a lot of favors in several areas. Running the ball was not kind to the Chiefs last year. There were many reasons why that happened. The Chiefs will go into the season with a lot of expectations, and the running backs are part of that. They need to give the offense way more than they did last season.
If the Chiefs can run the ball well this season, it will help set up many other things down the field. The Chiefs need to be explosive on the offensive side of the ball, and running the ball will go with that. The Chiefs have the backs to do it. Now the offensive line will have to open up lanes as well for the running backs to make big plays.
The Chiefs will be led by Isiah Pacheco. Pacheco is coming off a season where he was hurt. Now that he has time to recover, he is feeling great and is ready to be the lead back for the Chiefs and do a great job of that. He feels like he has returned to his old form and will give the offense a good running back coming out of the backfield.
One running back they signed this offseason was Elijah Mitchell. He is a veteran back, but he can also be a good running back for the Chiefs. He will be in the mix in Kansas City as well. He will keep the fresh legs on the field. The Chiefs also brought back veteran Kareem Hunt.
Chiefs Running Back
"The run game remains a significant concern for me," said NFL analyst Mina Kimes. "Every time I look at their depth chart, I am bummed that they did not add a back ... Running it back to me with Pacheco and Kareem Hunt. I understand there are many reasons why the run game was not great, and I know, of course, Pacheco was coming off the injury, but I do not know why you do not take a flyer on a young back.
As always, be sure to check us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another Chiefs news story again.
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.