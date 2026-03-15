Kenneth Walker III Should Break Key Chiefs Dry Spell

The Kansas City Chiefs have not had a thousand-yard rusher since Kareem Hunt achieved the feat in 2017. Isiah Pacheco was the closest running back since that year to reach 1,000 yards on the ground, as he totaled 935 yards in 2023, which occurred in 14 games. Other than that, the Chiefs' rushing attack has instilled zero fear into an opposing defense.

That unfortunate streak could come to an end this season, with the arrival of Kenneth Walker III. Minutes after the legal tampering window opened on Monday, Kansas City and the 25-year-old running back agreed to terms on a three-year, $43.05 million contract, which includes $28.7 million fully guaranteed.

This week, Rich Eisen, on his daily sports talk show, "The Rich Eisen Show", predicted that the Super Bowl LX MVP will be the Chiefs' first 1,000-yard rusher since 2017.

Eisen's Comments

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; NFL Network broadcasters Daniel Jeremiah (left) and Rich Eisen (right) interview Seattle Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Kareem Hunt was the last 1,000-yard rusher for the Kansas City Chiefs, and that's the next one right there," Eisen said while pointing at a picture of Walker III. "That's a thousand-yard rusher behind the Chiefs [offensive line]. They are going to give him the rock. And let's see what happens, man. Let's see what happens when somebody who can run [the ball] like Kenneth Walker, when he's healthy, what he looks like in this offense."

Eisen's assessments are absolutely correct, and here are a couple of reasons why the 2022 second-round pick can prove these claims right.

Kansas City's Offensive Line

Oct 29, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs the ball as center Creed Humphrey (52) and guard Trey Smith (65) defend in the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

The Chiefs' offensive line received a bad rep last season, as it was repeatedly labeled as a bad unit. However, the injuries across the front line contributed to the struggles up front in 2025. When fully healthy, this offensive line is a top-10 unit in the league.

Additionally, the interior of this offensive line, led by Creed Humphrey and Trey Smith, opened up rushing lanes, but Pacheco would misread the open gap, while Hunt lacked speed and explosiveness to take advantage of the space created.

Walker III is a patient and explosive runner who will burst through those gaps and unlock Kansas City's dormant rushing attack.

Investment Indicates Plentiful Workload

Dec 14, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) reacts to a play against the Indianapolis Colts during the third quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Kansas City made Walker III the fourth-highest-paid running back in the league for a reason, and he should be utilized regularly.

Walker III has dealt with injuries throughout his career, but played a full allotment of games last season, as the Seahawks deployed a 50/50 timeshare backfield with Zach Charbonnet in the fold. When Charbonnet suffered a season-ending injury in the divisional round of the playoffs, Walker III was forced into a three-down workload.

In three playoff games, the 25-year-old running back compiled 313 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 65 carries. Walker III also totaled nine receptions for 104 yards. Due to his injury history, the Chiefs will likely employ a similar strategy by splitting the workload, but expect it to be 65/35 in the former Michigan State running back's direction.