Chiefs Super Bowl Window Is Still Wide Open
The Kansas City Chiefs have revenge on their minds this season. Losing in Super Bowl LIX to the Philadelphia Eagles still has not sat well with the Chiefs. Seemingly, nothing went right for Kansas City that game. That bad taste in their mouth will linger all next season and into every game they play.
In Kansas City, they only play for one thing every season: winning the Super Bowl. That is their main goal next season.
If the Chiefs have any thoughts of winning the Super Bowl next season, they are going to have to fix the issues they had last season. The Chiefs are in a good place in the offseason as they are getting ready for their training camp, which will take place later this month. But many around the league are thinking that the Chiefs will be taking a step back next season.
The Chiefs' offense looks to get back to its normal self in 2025. The Chiefs' offseason last season was not good, and they lacked a lot of chemistry on the field. No matter what they did, they could not find a groove all of last season. And even at that, quarterback Patrick Mahomes was able to lead them to the Super Bowl. No, if they have a better offense in 2025, it can be unstoppable.
But don't get it twisted, the Chiefs' Super Bowl window will be wide open next season. They have the best quarterback and the best head coach in the NFL. If you want to pick against the Chiefs, that is fine, but history does not sit well with those who do.
"In most years, roughly 10 teams are in the window, roughly 10 teams aren’t, and the remaining 12 could break either way," said Mike Florio of NBC Sports. This year, the AFC’s true short-list contenders are the Chiefs, Bills, Ravens, Bengals, and Texans. The Broncos and Chargers could force their way into the conversation."
"For those who like a little variety, it would be nice for someone other than the Chiefs to get a turn in the Super Bowl. And for someone other than the Eagles, 49ers, or Rams to emerge from the NFC."
"Since 2017, it’s been the Eagles three times, the 49ers twice, the Rams twice, and the Bucs once. For the AFC, it’s been only the Patriots, Chiefs, and Bengals."
