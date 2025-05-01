Should Chiefs Sign Former Division Rival?
The Kansas City Chiefs defense was up to standard of what the Chiefs Kingdom has come to expect last season, ranking as the ninth best defense in the National Football League when it came to net defensive yards allowed per game. Most likely why the Chiefs finished the regular season with a 15-2 record.
Going into the new season, the franchise will be on the hunt to claim its tenth AFC West division title, but it won't be an easy feat. Following the 2025 NFL Draft, the rest of the division has begun to build more competitive teams that could give the Chiefs trouble at some point next year.
Not to worry about it at this moment, but if the Chiefs continue to boost their defense, we all know how well that is going to turn out. That being said, there are still some free agents that the franchise could go out and bring in for next year, including a player who used to play against the Chiefs in the same division.
The Las Vegas Raiders released cornerback Jack Jones earlier this offseason after playing in a full 17 games and setting career highs across the board. Given that he is now a free agent, and the Chiefs could use an extra defender for depth, Jones might not be too bad of an option.
According to Pro Football Network's Sterling Xie, Jones could be a player that the Chiefs go out and sign for extra defensive help.
"Jack Jones would be a huge swing with significant risk for most franchises. Without any off-field issues, Jones might be one of the NFL’s premier young cornerbacks. His absurd ball skills have led to four of his seven career interceptions being returned for pick-sixes (including one off Patrick Mahomes on Christmas Day 2023). Last year, his 16 passes defended were tied for the fifth-most in the NFL," Xie wrote.
"Unfortunately for Jones, the character questions that sunk his draft stock have followed him into the NFL. That’s led to releases from both the Patriots and Raiders in just three seasons."
Given that he has already been released twice, perhaps the Chiefs should stay away from the former Raider.
