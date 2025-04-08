Should Chiefs Be Interested in Former AFC West Rival?
The Kansas City Chiefs may have a problem in their secondary after the departure of Justin Reid in free agency. They signed Kristian Fulton, which should help out with their depth, but it should still be something they're on the lookout for to continue improving.
Fulton was a divisional rival, which should provide some familiarity for the Chiefs when they go up against the fellow teams in the AFC West. The Las Vegas Raiders, a fellow divisional rival, just released cornerback Jack Jones after they failed to find a trade partner for him.
Jones is in the last year of his deal, with this year being the most expensive. The Raiders most likely cut him for financial reasons, saving them 3 million. Should the Chiefs be interested in adding Jones to their roster?
In 2024, he had 69 total tackles with 16 passes defended and three interceptions. He was a ballhawk for the Raiders' defense, with an aptitude for returning them for a touchdown. He is injury-prone, as last year was the only season he was able to play 17 games.
He's also great at breaking up pass plays, as seen by his high number of passes defended. Though the Chiefs have very little to do after free agency, their releasing Jones could be another player they add before they head into the upcoming NFL draft.
Signing Jones would save the Chiefs from prioritizing a cornerback in the first round and allow them to target other positions of need, like offensive linemen. If the Chiefs want to continue to have a dominant defense, having Jones as a one-year rental bodes well for that.
They could even extend him if he does a good job during the season, but that mostly depends on how healthy he'll be. Jones has yet to find a team he's been a part of for more than two years; Kansas City could be where Jones finds a permanent home in the NFL.
The Chiefs should head into next season with revenge on their mind after an embarrassing loss in the Super Bowl. Jones will help them achieve that goal by having more to play for this season, as now, many teams have given up on him.
