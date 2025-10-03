Chiefs' Steve Spagnuolo Breaks Down Jaguars Challenge
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas City defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo spoke to reporters from team headquarters prior to Friday’s practice. The Chiefs (2-2) will visit Jacksonville (3-1) on Monday Night Football (7:15 p.m. CT, ESPN/ABC, KMBC Ch. 9, 96.5 The Fan).
To view his comments, watch below.
Opening statement:
“I never have a lot to say at the beginning. I mean, I'm coming. I'm already, I don't know if you want to talk about the last week's game, but kind of into the next one. It just seems like forever to get to what is an NFL Thursday, but it's good to be cranking it out and play another good football team. So with that, I'll just open it up.”
On Trevor Lawrence playing better against the blitz this season:
“Yeah, it looks like a quarterback that -- we always knew we had a lot of talent; I've always felt that way -- but it looks like a quarterback that's really comfortable. And in a system that's new, you don't usually see that right off the bat, but they sure have put it together pretty good, pretty quick. You know, it's resulted in three wins and a bunch of points.
“So, there's no easy games in this league. There's no easy offenses to defend. I mean, throw the tape on of these guys and it's like, wow. And they got receivers, and the running back, I think, is the guy that's kind of generating it right now. So, like all these games that we play where people are gonna run the football if we don't stop that first, then it becomes a long day.
On the Jaguars’ offensive line, specifically the rushing offense:
“Yeah, really good. You know, the young man that they brought over from Tampa, the center (Robert Hainsey), a couple plays early, when I was watching the film earlier, he just kind of stuck out. And anytime you can have the center in the middle of it … and he obviously knows Liam’s system, because he was with him, I think that's kind of been a little bit of the glue. And they've got enough talent there, and with a back that kind of can make you look good as an offensive blocker. It's kind of piecing together pretty good for them right now.”
On the play of rookie cornerback Nohl Williams:
“Yeah, he's done a really nice job for us. You know, early in the year, he kind of stuck out to me on special teams. If you remember, on kickoff team, he had a couple, some really good hits. He's a physical guy. Was physical in training camp. There was a little bit of a rough beginning, because it was kind of different to him. But I think he's kind of settled in. He's playing more confident, which is probably the first thing you need out there. And I think, you know, we got a lot of respect for D-Hop (Ravens wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins) and he went out and was able to have a couple of decent plays on him. So, I think that boosted his confidence.”
On Williams freeing up Trent McDuffie to play inside:
“Yeah, well, when we are able, I mean, that's a good point, when we do put Nohl out there, we're able to put Trent inside, which we all know, we like Trent in there. We like Chamarri (Conner) in there as well, but when we can get three corners out there in the game … and that's kind of dictated by down the distance. I mean, you guys know that. And so when we get in those situations, if we get Nohl, if he can keep playing well and Jaylen (Watson) can keep playing well, we can get Trent inside there.”
On Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas:
“A really good player. I think they're finding ways to get it -- last week, they certainly found ways to get it to him. I mean, he's a guy we got to be concerned with. He had a great year. It was last year was his rookie year, right? Yeah, and he kind of jumped out there. We didn't play them, obviously. But, you know, it seems like every team has one of those skilled wideouts that we have to worry about. And then you add the young kid there, No. 12 (Travis Hunter), that I think gets better and better every week.
“I think they got the makings of a really good offense, and it's kind of been proven by the number of points that they've been able to put up there.”
On the play of RB Travis Etienne:
“You know, I don't know if I can pinpoint it. I remember, we played him twice that year in 2022 I think, right? And we played him here, and I remember it was a main focus in trying to take him away, which it will be again. But I think he has years of experience. And now, you know, I think he's got an offensive line he believes in. Yeah, they put together a really good system where they're doing things in the pass game, which is kind of moving the ball, and then they're mixing it up. And they do some things with some tempo. I just think they've done a really nice job.
“You know, usually when the schedule comes out early, I'm always looking for an opener where you have a new head coach and or a new quarterback. But this crew has put it together really quick, and, into the fifth game of the season, they look like they're kind of clicking right now.”
On limiting Derrick Henry last week:
“Yeah, I thought the guys played really, really good, solid football. The only play I'm going to remember about the game is going to be the last one (Justice Hill’s 71-yard touchdown run), because that's just what sticks in my head.
“But prior to that, and the things that we did and the way we played. And fourth downs were really important, but obviously the focus was on the running back, to get that done first. And then try to get them, in the game to our offense’s credit, they got some points on the board and we were able to dictate a little bit.
On capitalizing on takeaways when they come in bunches:
“Yeah, although I can't remember too many, we call them MOBPs -- missed opportunities on big plays -- like I don't remember too many that we've dropped. But while I'm thinking of it, that was a heck of a play that Leo (Chenal) made. I mean, I don't know how many linebackers … he did everything exactly right, you know, cover him, was sticky in coverage when the tight end looked for the ball, he looked for it. And then he made a great play on that.
“But, I mean, listen, that's what it takes to get turnovers, great plays like that, or punch it out like what happened last night in the game (Kyren Williams’ fumble on the 1-yard line). We're going to stay aggressive in that mindset. We're going to need them. We need to match their defense, because their defense is turning the ball over. So, if that happens on the other side of the ball, we got to find a way to match that.”
On the effort of Chris Jones last week, considering he missed warmups while returning from a family funeral:
“I mean, listen, that was a tough deal. I give Chris a lot of credit for having gone through that. And I when I saw him on, whatever the NFL Tuesday was, I said, ‘Chris, you look a little tired, and rightly so.’ I mean, had to go see family, and I'm glad things worked out for him. I know it wasn't an easy day. But it was good to see all the guys rally behind him when he walked in the locker room; of course, everybody was around, so it was a good thing.”
