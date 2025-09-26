How Rookie, Other Factor Have Helped Chiefs Make U-Turn
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Three weeks ago, Justin Herbert carved up the Chiefs’ secondary for 318 yards and three touchdowns. But over the past two games, Kansas City has combined to hold opponent quarterbacks to a 57.7 passer rating.
The only defense better during that span, ironically, is the Chargers at 55.6. It’s a remarkable turnaround for the Kansas City defense, which hasn’t allowed a touchdown pass over the two-game stretch.
Rookie Nohl Williams
And rookie Nohl Williams has played a starring role. More specifically, he’s locked down wide receivers DaVonta Smith and Malik Nabers, among others. Defensive backs coach Dave Merritt said Williams has earned that trust, and in turn, has allowed All-Pro Trent McDuffie to play more in the slot. Merritt had one word for how Williams has helped the rest of the defense.
“Tremendously,” Merritt said Thursday. “So, if we can have a young man like a Nohl come in and do the things that he's doing, you want that. And so, the fact that he's able to go out there and use his skill set versus these top receivers, that's helping everyone out. Not only Trent, it's helping the D-line out as well. So, he's done a great job.”
The C word
As the Chiefs (1-2) prepare for Baltimore (1-2) on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium (3:25 p.m. CT, CBS/KCTV Channel 5, 96.5 The Fan), Kansas City’s secondary has also has mastered something it lacked in that season-opening loss to the Chargers.
“These guys are communicating well,” Merritt added. “No busted coverages. And so, when you can communicate well, you don't have busted coverage. That's going to help everyone. And it's going to bring the yardage down. So, the communication has been tremendous. So hopefully we'll continue with that.”
That’ll be a steep challenge on Sunday. Quarterback Lamar Jackson isn’t just the NFL’s most dangerous rushing threat at his position, he also leads the league with a 141.8 passer rating – light years ahead of the next-closest player, Jared Goff (120.2).
Defensive tackle Chris Jones is familiar with Jackson. In five games against the Ravens, Jones is 4-1 with four sacks and three forced fumbles. Jones uses two words to describe Jackson.
“As you see on film, fast, explosive,” Jones said Thursday. “Any play in the game, he can change the dynamic of it.
“Stopping Lamar is one thing; trying to contain him is another. And over the years, you look at how prolific he is as a passer, I think he's completing 70 percent of his passes, which I think he should have won MVP last year. Have so much respect for him.”
Jackson doesn’t get enough credit for his passing ability. The Chiefs, however, are hoping to keep him from more history on Sunday. The quarterback is off to one of the best starts by a passer in league annals.
With two touchdown passes, no interceptions and a passer rating of at least 125.0, Jackson would become the first player ever to reach those marks in each of his team’s first four games of a season.
