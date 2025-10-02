Monday Features 3 of NFL’s Best Pass-Rushers Through 1st Month
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Patrick Mahomes and Trevor Lawrence might want to get rid of the ball quickly on Monday.
That’s because when Kansas City (2-2) visits Jacksonville (3-1) on Monday Night Football (7:15 p.m. CT, ESPN/ABC, KMBC Ch. 9, 96.5 The Fan), those quarterbacks will share the field with three of the NFL’s best pass-rushers through four weeks.
Jacksonville’s Josh Hines-Allen (No. 3), and Kansas City’s George Karlaftis (No. 5) and Chris Jones (No. 9) rank among the league’s top nine in true pressure rate, according to analyst Brandon Thorn.
While defensive coordinators are extolling the virtues of players who create sacks and affect quarterbacks more than those who actually get sacks, Thorn provides context to sack and pressure numbers.
Definitions
Keep in mind, a pressure is defined as quarterback hits or knockdowns plus hurries plus sacks. Hurries are snaps when a rusher somehow affects the passer (forcing a step-up, incompletion, collapsing pocket, flushing from pocket … as long as he beats his blocker). Hits/knockdowns are putting the passer on the ground as he releases or immediately after, obviously without penalty. One play can award pressures to multiple players.
Josh Hines-Allen
Hines-Allen has only ½ sack this season. But he’s the true pass-rush leader of the team. A 6-5, 255-pound veteran in his seventh year from Kentucky, the edge rusher owns a 17.8 true pressure rate through four games.
Only Green Bay’s Micah Parsons (19.8) and Houston’s Will Anderson (19.5) have compiled better marks. Hines-Allen has made critical plays all over the field, including a Week 3 pass deflection that morphed into a game-sealing interception, securing a 17-10 win over Houston. The play easily could’ve been a game-tying touchdown without his effort.
The Jaguars are likely to need more of the same from Hines-Allen this week. Travon Walker, who has two sacks this season, left last week’s win at San Francisco with a wrist injury and didn’t return. Insider Jeremy Fowler said Wednesday Walker is considered week-to-week after consulting a specialist.
George Karlaftis
Like Hines-Allen a former first-round draft choice, Karlaftis is no longer able to sneak up on defenses as he has occasionally in the past. Everyone knows him by now, especially after he signed a four-year, $93 million extension this summer. He’s earned every penny so far.
“George gives us a ton of snaps,” head coach Andy Reid said Monday. “He plays almost the whole game every week and very seldom comes out. Again, he brings that aggressive heartbeat.
“Even though he might not get home, he’s always around, and he just keeps getting better. He’s got a little bit of the diehard battery deal in him, so he keeps on going.”
Indeed, Karlaftis and Hines-Allen each have 129 pass-rush snaps this year, tied for first among the NFL leaders. One of four NFL players with 20-or-more pressures in 2025, Karlaftis ranks fifth among NFL rushers in true pressure rate (14.8).
Chris Jones
What’s notable about Jones is that he’s been double-teamed so often, as Steve Spagnuolo pointed out two weeks ago. Karlaftis and other Chiefs rushers have benefitted by winning their one-on-one matchups. Jones is percentage points higher than Cleveland’s Myles Garrett in true pressure rate, but unlike Garrett, Jones plays primarily on the interior. Among the top 10 in true pressure rate through four weeks, the Titans’ Jeffery Simmons (13.8 true pressure rate) is the only other defensive tackle.
