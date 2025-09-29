Chris Jones Recaps Emotional 24 Hours, Including Big Chiefs Win
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Normally, the Chiefs depend on Chris Jones to wrap his arms around opposing ball-carriers. On Sunday, the tables were turned.
It was the Chiefs’ turn to wrap their arms around Jones. The veteran defensive tackle arrived at Arrowhead Stadium just 30 minutes before kickoff on Sunday, and quickly suited up in time to take his traditional place as the last defensive starter introduced.
Jones left for his aunt’s funeral in Mississippi following Saturday’s mock-game walk-through in Kansas City. He flew back to Kansas City and arrived at the stadium with no time to spare, then proceeded to inspire the Chiefs to a big 37-20 win over the Ravens.
Without him on the field Sunday, the Ravens might’ve completed a critical second-quarter play that could’ve gotten Baltimore back in the game. Late in the first half with the Chiefs up 13-7, the Ravens called a screen pass to Derrick Henry and had blocks perfectly set up for big yardage. But Jones got his big hand on Lamar Jackson’s pass to foil the play.
Jones spoke to reporters after Sunday’s game.
To view his comments, watch below.
Q: How was the day with everything that you were dealing with personally?
JONES: “It was a lot. I was overcome with emotions. It felt fun to be back on the field with my brothers, enjoy the win and the atmosphere, feeling the energy here.”
Q: How hard was it emotionally to show up straight from the funeral and play?
JONES: “It’s tough. Anytime you lose a loved one or someone you love, cherish and care about, it’s emotional. It’s tough. I’ve been around good energy, good people. That makes you feel good.”
Q: What was it like out there going against a Ravens team that has scored so many points this year?
JONES: “It was a step forward for us. Unfortunately, at the end of the game, we gave up a huge run. I think before that, it was under 2.3 yards per carry. After that, it surpassed that. We have to learn to close games whether it’s the ones, twos or the guys that normally don’t get those high-volume reps. We’ve got to close games. I think we took a step forward as a team on offense, defense and special teams. For me, it’s a step toward progression.”
