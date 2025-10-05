Arrowhead Report

This Chiefs WR Aims to Repeat Success vs Jaguars

This Kansas City Chiefs veteran wide receiver needs to have another good game in Week 5, while looking to have repeat success against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Dominic Minchella

Aug 17, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; A Kansas City Chiefs staff member waves a large flag against the Detroit Lions after a Chiefs score during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
The Kansas City Chiefs get to sit back and watch the rest of the National Football League go to battle in Sunday's slate of Week 5 matchups, as they are set to play the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday Night Football.

Sep 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Hollywood Brown (5) celebrates with Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (9) after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The Chiefs are looking to continue their momentum into Week 5 after winning their last two games, their most recent stemming from the return of wide receiver Xavier Worthy. But before Worthy was healthy, one wide receiver stepped up and will be very familiar with their upcoming opponent.

Veteran wide receiver Hollywood Brown has been the centerpiece thus far for the Chiefs in 2025, leading the franchise in receptions with 22, targets with 32, and receiving yards with 209. When Brown is a factor in the game, the Chiefs have found themselves to be very competitive.

Familiarity Against the Jaguars

Aug 22, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Hollywood Brown (5) on the sidelines against the Chicago Bears during the first half of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Throughout his career, Brown has only faced the Jaguars franchise once, believe it or not. Back in 2020, when Brown was still with the team that drafted him in the first round, the Baltimore Ravens, the Chiefs' veteran made his presence known.

In that 2020 game, Brown had six receptions in seven targets for 98 receiving yards, with 16.3 yards per reception and hauling in four first downs. So far this season with Kansas City, Brown has had one game where he's hauled in over 90 receiving yards and it came back in Week 1 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

What Chiefs Need From Brown

Sep 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Hollywood Brown (5) warms up before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The Chiefs may not need a 90+ receiving yard game from Brown to find success against the Jaguars. Keep in mind that with Worthy back in the wide receiving room, getting first downs should be Brown's priority, as the faster wide receivers, such as Worthy and Tyquan Thornton, can handle deep passes.

However, that doesn't mean that the ball shouldn't be kept away from Brown. He's averaging 9.5 yards per reception through four games, something that Patrick Mahomes must know going into the game. It's likely that Brown will continue to be a primary target in the Week 5 clash in Jacksonville, hopefully resembling his 2020 performance.

Aug 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of a Kansas City Chiefs helmet during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Dominic Minchella
DOMINIC MINCHELLA

Dominic Minchella holds a communications degree from Eastern Michigan University. He is a former MLB writer and serves as our Kansas City Chiefs On SI beat writer.