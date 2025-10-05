This Chiefs WR Aims to Repeat Success vs Jaguars
The Kansas City Chiefs get to sit back and watch the rest of the National Football League go to battle in Sunday's slate of Week 5 matchups, as they are set to play the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday Night Football.
The Chiefs are looking to continue their momentum into Week 5 after winning their last two games, their most recent stemming from the return of wide receiver Xavier Worthy. But before Worthy was healthy, one wide receiver stepped up and will be very familiar with their upcoming opponent.
Veteran wide receiver Hollywood Brown has been the centerpiece thus far for the Chiefs in 2025, leading the franchise in receptions with 22, targets with 32, and receiving yards with 209. When Brown is a factor in the game, the Chiefs have found themselves to be very competitive.
Familiarity Against the Jaguars
Throughout his career, Brown has only faced the Jaguars franchise once, believe it or not. Back in 2020, when Brown was still with the team that drafted him in the first round, the Baltimore Ravens, the Chiefs' veteran made his presence known.
In that 2020 game, Brown had six receptions in seven targets for 98 receiving yards, with 16.3 yards per reception and hauling in four first downs. So far this season with Kansas City, Brown has had one game where he's hauled in over 90 receiving yards and it came back in Week 1 against the Los Angeles Chargers.
What Chiefs Need From Brown
The Chiefs may not need a 90+ receiving yard game from Brown to find success against the Jaguars. Keep in mind that with Worthy back in the wide receiving room, getting first downs should be Brown's priority, as the faster wide receivers, such as Worthy and Tyquan Thornton, can handle deep passes.
However, that doesn't mean that the ball shouldn't be kept away from Brown. He's averaging 9.5 yards per reception through four games, something that Patrick Mahomes must know going into the game. It's likely that Brown will continue to be a primary target in the Week 5 clash in Jacksonville, hopefully resembling his 2020 performance.
