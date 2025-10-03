Xavier Worthy Talks Chiefs’ Week 4 Win, Week 5 Plan
The Kansas City Chiefs got reassurance in Week 4 against the Baltimore Ravens in a big way with wide receiver Xavier Worthy returning to action. Worthy went down with a dislocated shoulder in Week 1 against the Los Angeles Chargers, but had a speedy recovery to help his team get past the juggernaut that is the Ravens.
With Rashee Rice unable to return to action until Week 7 against the Las Vegas Raiders, Worthy is the clear best wide receiver the Chiefs have on the roster. Worthy made his impact known in his return, leading the Chiefs in both rushing yards and receiving yards in Week 4.
Worthy Breaks Down Week 4 Mentality
Joining analyst Rich Eisen on Thursday, Worthy broke down how the Chiefs organization was focused on the game that could have pushed them to a 1-3 record.
- "I feel like everybody just stayed levelheaded and calm. Nobody stresses out. I mean, it's football at the end of the day. You don't treat no game bigger than the next. So I mean, if it's a regular season game, if it's a Super Bowl, it's football at the end of the day. You grew up playing your whole life. So just go out there and have fun. Let it loose. I mean, Coach Reid says it all the time, 'I'll treat you to a cheeseburger after the game," Worthy told Eisen.
While Rice isn't able to play, his presence in the locker room is a standout reason as to why Worthy and the rest of the Chiefs' offense have seemed more cohesive.
- "It's good to have Rashid back. I mean, just his poise and what he brings to the room. You could learn from him. He could help the younger guys and help us, obviously what he sees on the field, too.
Worthy Looks Ahead to Week 5
The Chiefs hit the road to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 5's Monday Night Football showdown, as Worthy looks to continue his success from the previous week. The Jaguars are off to a fast start and it's something that Worthy and the rest of the Chiefs organization have to respect going into the game.
- "That Jaguars unit, it's a good unit. They have, what, the most turnovers in the league right now? So, they're playing really good football and they're at their high, so it's going to be a good one," Worthy said.
- "They play together, they play sound, and tips and overthrows, they make sure they catch them. So, you just got to be technically sound playing against them."
