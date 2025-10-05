Arrowhead Report

The Streak the Chiefs Look to Continue Monday Night

The Kansas City Chiefs got to relax Sunday to prepare for Monday Night Football, as this streak is on the line.

Dominic Minchella

Sep 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson (35) and linebacker Jeffrey Bassa (31) leave the field against the Baltimore Ravens after game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
Sep 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson (35) and linebacker Jeffrey Bassa (31) leave the field against the Baltimore Ravens after game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
The Kansas City Chiefs get an extra day to prepare for their Week 5 opponent, the Jacksonville Jaguars, as they headline Monday Night Football. The Chiefs will not only look to push their win streak to three, but also continue the success they've had over the Jaguars in recent memory.

The Chiefs have the most primetime games on the schedule out of any other National League Football team this season, primarily do to their success as a franchise since 2018. Over the years, in building their popularity, it all stems from one thing: winning.

The Chiefs know a thing or two about winning, especially against the Jaguars. Going into their Monday Night Football clash, Kansas City looks to push its consecutive win streak against the Jaguars to nine games, having not lost to Jacksonville since 2009.

The Statistics of the Winning Streak

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jarrian Jones (22) and linebacker Chad Muma (48) eye a pass to Kansas City Chiefs running back Deneric Prince (34) during the first quarter of a preseason NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

The eight-game winning streak spans from 2010 to 2023, as the Chiefs have found countless ways to take down the Jaguars in that span. Since the winning streak began, the Chiefs have scored 230 points against the Jaguars, averaging 28.7 points per game.

Jacksonville, on the other hand, has scored 122 points against the Chiefs during their eight-game losing streak, averaging 15.25 points per game. While the Jaguars have played better football to begin the 2025 campaign, it has to be in the back of their minds that the Chiefs have dominated them for over a decade.

Chiefs Defense Knows Jacksonville's Offense is Strong

Sep 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie (22) runs on field for warm ups against the Baltimore Ravens prior to a game during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Ahead of the matchup, cornerback Trent McDuffie was asked his thoughts on the Jaguars' offense so far this season, which is an offense that primarily attacks on the ground with the speed of their running backs.

  • “Really good offense. They do the little things good, which I think has allowed them to have
    success, and they’re using their playmakers, which on the back end we know we got to stop. And it’s a high octane offense, so they motion a lot of guys in different positions, and they’re running at a really high level right now, so we got a good challenge," McDuffie said to the media.

The Kansas City defense has to be prepared for whatever the Jaguars have in store offensively, as the faithful fans of Duval will most definitely let the Chiefs hear how much they're rooting against them.

Dominic Minchella
DOMINIC MINCHELLA

Dominic Minchella holds a communications degree from Eastern Michigan University. He is a former MLB writer and serves as our Kansas City Chiefs On SI beat writer.