Mahomes' New Ranking Reveals Where He Stands Among Elite QBs
The Kansas City Chiefs are coming off a tough loss on the road to the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Chiefs are not having the season that they want so far, but there is still some time to turn it around for this Chiefs team.
The good thing for this team is that the offense has been looking better as well over the last couple of weeks. That was the biggest question for this team coming into this season, but they have answered the call. In the first few weeks, it did not look good, but they have turned it around.
Now, for the Chiefs, they are looking to get back to winning games. That is the most important thing in the NFL. You could have great games and great units on both sides, but if you are not winning games, that is where it becomes a problem. The Chiefs will face another tough opponent in Week 6. It is another challenge that this Chiefs team wants and will not back down from. They will be back home for this matchup, and Mahomes is looking to explode on the offensive side once again.
Going into that game, Nick Shook of NFL Network did his quarterback rankings heading into Week 6. Shook had Mahomes in the first tier of quarterbacks and ranked No. 2 overall.
Patrick Mahomes Top QB in the NFL
2025 stats: 5 games | 63.4 pct | 1257 pass yds | 6.9 ypa | 8 pass TDs | 2 INTs | 190 rush yds | 3 rush TDs | 2 fumbles
Patrick Mahomes threw an unfortunate pick-six in a thrilling Monday night game but was otherwise fantastic, passing for 318 yards and a touchdown while proving himself the most annoying quarterback to defend against in the NFL. It might not always look pretty, but it's special when he scrambles and extends drives out of structure. It's rare to find that ability in quarterbacks. I certainly am not overlooking or discounting it, even after a loss that strangely made me feel good about the Chiefs' trajectory.
The only quarterback that was ahead of Mahomes in these rankings was Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield, who has had a great season and is the early season favorite to win NFL MVP.
Mahomes is looking to get back into his groove and take care of the ball. Mahomes will be a big part of this team, making some noise this season, as he is always looking to improve.
