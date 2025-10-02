NFL Power Rankings: Where the Chiefs Stand After Week 5
The Kansas City Chiefs have a lot of people reconsidering all the takes that they had about them from the end of last season and now. A lot of people thought that the Chiefs would not look like the Chiefs we are used to seeing.
With the way they played offense over the last few seasons and their offensive line has not been able to block well for star quarterback Patrick Mahomes. That was a key flaw for the Chiefs even through the first three weeks of the season. But they found something in their last game.
The Chiefs' offense was finally exposed last week in their massive win over their AFC rival, the Ravens. It was a game that the Chiefs were not expected to win, just by the way they were playing. But it looked like the Chiefs took it personally and saw what everyone around the league was saying about it. They put on an offensive clinic, and Mahome looked like he was playing in his MVP form. He was finding all his offensive weapons and making plays we have not seen him make in a long time.
Now, they will be facing a good team once again, under the bright lights of Monday Night Football. The Chiefs will travel to face the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 5. That is going to be a good matchup for two teams trying to get back-to-back wins. The Chiefs want to make it look good once again on the offensive side of the ball.
Before we get there, we take a look at the Chiefs latest NFL power rankings by On SI.
OnSI has the Chiefs ranked at No. 7 heading into their clash down in Jacksonville.
7. Kansas City Chiefs
"Nohl Williams had to earn Steve Spagnuolo’s trust to cover the NFL’s best receivers one-on-one. Then, the fourth-round selection surpassed expectations. After helping shut down DeVonta Smith and the Eagles in Week 2, Williams kept Malik Nabers at a career-low two catches in Week 3. On Sunday, the Chiefs held the NFL’s top-rated passer to only 147 yards and produced Jackson’s first interception." said our Zak Gilbert.
