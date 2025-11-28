How Xavier Worthy Manifested Painful Chiefs Inconsistency

ARLINGTON, Texas – Late in the first half, the Chiefs desperately needed a play. They couldn’t have asked for better timing and they almost got it for free.

Patrick Mahomes knew he had a free play after Sam Williams jumped offside at the snap. Down 17-14 with two minutes until half, Mahomes saw he had Xavier Worthy one-on-one with DaRon Bland deep down the left sideline.

Nov 27, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass against the Dallas Cowboys during the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Worthy dropped the ball.

“Just missed opportunities,” Mahomes said after the 31-28 loss in Dallas. “I mean, just like all the losses we’ve had this year, I mean, getting the ball two times, kind of midfield in the start of the second half, and then not coming through and getting points at all. That's stuff that you can't do against good football teams, and we did that tonight.”

Big catch late in game

Worthy atoned for the second-quarter drop by getting open and securing his next deep opportunity – this one a humongous chance to get back in the game.

Down 31-21 with four minutes left in the fourth quarter, Mahomes delivered. On third-and-6 – with three backup offensive linemen protecting him – he rolled right, kept his footing to elude Quinnen Williams and saw Worthy deep down the middle.

Nov 27, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) escapes the pressure from Dallas Cowboys defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku (41) during the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Worthy, who’d worked his way wide open, caught the pass for 42 yards at the Dallas 20-yard line. Four plays later, Mahomes fired a perfect pass in a tight window to Hollywood Brown, who high-pointed the ball and tapped two feet in before going out of bounds in the end zone.

“Just we got to be more consistent at the end of the day,” Mahomes said. “We've had big plays, we've had runs where we can see that we can really just score at any time. But we got to be consistent for four quarters, and especially when you play good football teams, and they have a good offense.”

The Chiefs know they have a good offense, too, especially when Mahomes can throw for four touchdown passes without an interception behind a patchwork offensive line. But inconsistency has killed Kansas City this year.

Nov 27, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrate after a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys during the first quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

And Worthy, who also got called in the third quarter for a highly questionable offensive pass interference, was lamenting the drop at the end of the second quarter. Had he secured that 36-yard catch, the Chiefs would’ve been in business.

Going backward

Instead, with the Chiefs trying to get into field-goal range, Josh Simmons got called for holding with his hands inside the frame, Mahomes couldn’t find anyone open on third-and-long, and the Chiefs had to punt. It was a significant defensive stop for Dallas.

“They have a good football team,” Mahomes said. “They're playing well right now. They're in the same desperation that we are, and they played better over four quarters than we did. So, even though we have good plays here and there, we gotta be more consistent at the end of the day.”

