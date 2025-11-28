Patrick Mahomes' Week 13 Quarterback Performance Review

The Kansas City Chiefs went into their Thanksgiving Day game against the Dallas Cowboys in what felt like another must-win situation. The Chiefs fell short of that goal, losing to the Cowboys 31-28, making this another one-score loss for the reigning AFC champions.

Although the Chiefs didn't get to get on their airplane and head home with another victory under their belt, there were positive things to take away from this game. Most of all, the way quarterback Patrick Mahomes performed stands out as the biggest takeaway of success for the Chiefs on Thursday.

Official Quarterback Review:

Mahomes has been playing as well as he can these past few games, even with some offensive lineman struggles. Starting off the game with a touchdown to Rashee Rice was exactly what the doctor ordered following an interception by Jaylen Watson two plays prior.

That touchdown would be followed up by three more touchdown tosses, one to Travis Kelce, one to Hollywood Brown, and another to Rice. By the time the game had concluded, Mahomes had collected four touchdown passes, 261 passing yards, a quarterback rating of 85.1, and a passer rating of 129.7.

Additionally, Mahomes made some magic with his arm and evasiveness, dodging several tackles to find a wide-open Xavier Worthy for a stellar momentum builder in a 31-21 game. The throw kept a strong drive alive, which ended in Brown's touchdown reception.

While Mahomes impressed with his arm, he once again proved to be a factor in the Chiefs' ground game. Kareem Hunt led the team in rushing yards with 58 in 14 carries, but was trailed by Mahomes, who had three carries go for 30 yards.

Mahomes' Postgame Thoughts

Following the loss, Mahomes spoke to the media to discuss the play to Worthy, and at the end of the day, it wasn't something the former two-time MVP was proud of, as he strives for consistency.

"Yeah, I mean, just we got to be more consistent at the end of the day. Like we've had big plays. We've had runs where we can really just score at any time, but we got to be consistent for four quarters and especially when you play good football teams and they have a good offense," Mahomes said.

"They have a good football team. They're playing well right now. They're they're same desperation that we are and they played better over four quarters than we did. So, even though we have good plays here and there, we got to be more consistent at the end of the day."

