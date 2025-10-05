Kelce’s Super Six: Birthday Boy Has Had Plenty of Early October Success
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Travis Kelce has come a long way from the kid who pleaded with the Browns, his hometown team, to draft him in 2013.
He also has a lot of life remaining, now that he’s engaged to the most well-known woman in the world, Taylor Swift. But first, he has at least 13 more games to add to his football legacy with the Chiefs.
The team’s oldest position player – who’s 60 days younger than long-snapper James Winchester – turns 36 on Sunday. His team is giving him an all-expenses-paid trip to Jacksonville, where the Chiefs (2-2) will battle the Jaguars (3-1) on Monday Night Football (7:15 p.m. CT, ESPN/ABC, KMBC Ch. 9, 96.5 The Fan).
Here are his best six best games either on or within three days of Kelce’s birthdays team’s oldest position player has had.
Oct. 2, 2017:
In a 29-20 home win over Washington, the tight end posts 111 yards and a 17-yard touchdown reception on seven catches. He connects with Alex Smith on plays of 32, 20 and 20 yards, and on a third-and-2 in a tie game during the fourth quarter, runs for a first down.
Oct. 7, 2018:
Like this week, Kelce and the Chiefs play Jacksonville. The Chiefs use a 30-14 home win over the Jaguars to improve to 5-0 in Patrick Mahomes’ first season as Kansas City’s starter. Kelce collects an even 100 yards on five receptions. Mahomes and Kelce pair up for receptions of 30 and 40 yards in the win.
Oct. 5, 2020:
On his 31st birthday, Kelce helps propel the Chiefs to a 26-10 win at Arrowhead over New England, improving Kansas City’s record to 4-0. Kelce hauls in three catches for 70 yards, including a 45-yard pass from Mahomes late in the third quarter to set up an important touchdown.
Oct. 2, 2022:
The Chiefs outlast Tampa Bay in a shootout at Raymond James Stadium, 41-31. Kelce compiles 92 yards and a touchdown on nine catches. With a 16-yard touchdown reception, Kelce gets the Chiefs on the board in the first minute of the game after Jack Cochrane helps to force a Rachaad White fumble on the opening kickoff.
Oct. 8, 2023:
Kelce (10 catches, 67 yards, touchdown) and the Chiefs capture a 27-20 win at Minnesota. The tight end does most of his damage in the second half, key on a commanding touchdown drive that gives the Chiefs a two-score lead midway through the third quarter.
Oct. 7, 2024:
Kelce registers nine receptions for 70 yards in helping the Chiefs secure a 26-13 Monday night home win over the Saints.
Chiefs Kingdom, OnSI is your best destination for the most thorough information on your team; the best way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). And make your predictions for this Travis Kelce birthday game by visiting our Facebook page (here).