Kelce Unveils Legacy Hope, Details of Engagement in FOX Interview
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Taylor Swift calls new fiancé Travis Kelce a human exclamation point, the happiest guy in the world.
Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are obviously hoping he’s still happy after Sunday’s Super Bowl rematch with the Eagles (3:25 p.m. CT, FOX/WDAF Channel 4, 96.5 The Fan). But even if the Chiefs start 0-2, something they haven’t done since Kelce’s second year in the league (2014), the tight end said this week he’ll be at the front of the line in leading a rebound.
“I'll be the first one to raise my hand, saying that I'm the guy that needs to be that for us,” Kelce told Erin Andrews in an exclusive interview aired Sunday morning on FOX NFL Sunday. “A lot of tough love, as you guys saw it. Everybody just has to look in the mirror. And right now, we're in a good place to attack a great football team coming in at Arrowhead.”
His thoughts after losing Super Bowl
That great football team pummeled the Chiefs in Super Bowl 59 seven months ago. And in 10 all-time Super Bowl rematches, the reigning champion is 7-3 when meeting its Super Bowl foe in the following season. But had the Chiefs beaten the Eagles in February, Kelce might not have had motivation to return for Year 13 in the NFL.
“I love what I do,” he told Andrews. I'm still a kid on Sundays that enjoys every single aspect of the game, and I built a family here. I don't want to give that up yet. I still feel like I got a lot to prove.
“Not necessarily, ‘I can't go out like this.’ It was more so, ‘How did we let this happen?’ You know, after a lot of reflecting, I think it gave me motivation to take on my professionalism in a much better way, whatever I can do to help this team.”
How he wants legacy to unfold
He can help the team on Sunday against a stout Vic Fangio defense by returning to the production he displayed prior to last season. In the Week 1 loss to the Chargers in Brazil, he flashed some of that potential with an explosive 37-yard touchdown that cut the Los Angeles lead to 20-18 in the fourth quarter.
Kelce became the NFL fastest tight end ever to hit 12,000 career receiving yards, and he did it in his 172nd game, 38 faster than Chiefs legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez (210) and 53 faster than Jason Witten (225).
But he also told Andrews his legacy is far from finished. He explained the simple way in which he wants people to remember him.
“That I was a good teammate,” Kelce said, “I was a good person in the community. I just love what I do. I don't know. I'm not here for any other reasons. I just love coming in, playing football and giving people something to get excited for outside of their lives, on Sundays. Hopefully they can see how much excitement I bring to my life, and they can bring that.”
Engagement details
Kelce and Swift announced their long-anticipated engagement on Aug. 26. The future groom has never been one to shy away from emotion when he’s in a Chiefs uniform. His proposal was no different.
“She can tell that story,” Kelce said. “The palms were definitely sweating. Really, I'm an emotional guy, so there were a few tears here and there. But it's been an exciting, exciting ride up to this day, and I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with her.”
