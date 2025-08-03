Biggest Preseason Player to Watch for the Kansas City Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs drafted seven new players to their franchise earlier this offseason, and many of them have been impressive thus far through training camp. As training camp continues and as preseason games get closer, several of those players will be must-watch.
From first-round draft pick Josh Simmons to seventh-round draft pick Brashard Smith, the Chiefs' 2025 draft class has the chance to thrive in their rookie seasons, but some will have more opportunities than others.
One of the draft picks for the Chiefs who has caught the attention of many analysts and fans has been fourth-round selection Jalen Royals. The wide receiver has been impressive this offseason through the rookie minicamp, mandatory minicamp, and training camp. So impressive that he is one analyst's must-watch preseason player.
According to CBS Sports' Ryan Wilson, Royals has all the tools it takes to be the standout player to watch as training camp rolls on and into preseason matchups.
- "I thought he had a chance to be a top 75 player, end up going on day three, but he's getting every opportunity. Uh, number two wide receiver reps with all the injuries to Hollywood Brown, Xavier Worthy. We don't know what Rashee Rice's immediate suspension future may look like once the season starts," Wilson said.
- "Jalen Royals, if he hits the ground running and picks up where he left off last year at Utah State, where he was that offense down the field, I think he's going to eat early and often because of the aforementioned Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid dialing up plays for him to ease himself into that offense. We saw it a year ago with Xavier Worthy getting there slowly, and by the end of the season, he was Patrick Mahomes' go-to guy."
- "And I think there's an opportunity for Jaylen Royals to have a similar type of path if he's on the field. And there's a good chance he is, because as we've seen, those wide receivers sometimes struggle to stay healthy in Kansas City."
Royals has a high ceiling to reach throughout his career, and if he continues his offseason success into the preseason games, he could become another steal of the draft for the Chiefs organization.
