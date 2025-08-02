Chiefs Sit Comfortably in Recent Power Rankings
The Kansas City Chiefs are still a franchise that the rest of the NFL and the AFC in particular should be worried about heading into the 2025 regular season. While the Chiefs came up short in the Super Bowl against the Philadelphia Eagles, they still remain contenders on paper.
The Chiefs have had their work cut out for them this season. Not only do they want to have their roster ready for the new season, but they have several doubters believing that the best has already occurred. The best way for them to prove they aren't going anywhere is by proving it on the field.
Kansas City has been active this offseason. Through free agency and the 2025 NFL Draft, the Chiefs have added new players to their roster in hopes of returning to the playoffs. Their roster continues to be one of the toughest to compete against, and this strength extends beyond just Patrick Mahomes.
With more training camp ahead of the Chiefs, power rankings are starting to become more popular. In a recent power ranking created by USA Today's Nate Davis, the Chiefs sit as the third-best team ahead of September, trailing behind the reigning Super Bowl champion Eagles and the Baltimore Ravens.
- "With G Trey Smith and DE George Karlaftis extended, the only piece of semi-pressing team business remaining is a new deal for All-Pro CB Trent McDuffie − and that may have to wait," Davis wrote.
- "Resolution on WRRashee Rice's post-legal status would also be nice, but even having him back for some portion of this season is a win over his injury-aborted 2024 campaign. K.C.'s biggest issue, the O-line notwithstanding, could be a quickly narrowing gap with their AFC West competitors."
Chiefs AFC Favorites?
The story of the offseason for the Chiefs has been whether they remain as feared as they've been the past three seasons. Seeing the way they got defeated in Super Bowl LIX has brought some belief that other AFC franchises, such as the Ravens and the Buffalo Bills, have a better chance at making the Super Bowl this year than the Chiefs.
As it stands, to be the man, you have to beat the man, and the Chiefs are still "the man" in the AFC. Projections and predictions are all welcome, but until the Chiefs show they are no longer contenders, they need to be viewed that way following their recent track record.
