An underrated issue that emerged throughout the season for the Kansas City Chiefs was a lack of consistent production from the wide receiver position.

Kansas City's current personnel in the pass-catching department are underwhelming in terms of production and depth. Additionally, the circumstantial variables within the wide receiver corps complicate the situation for the Chiefs.

Jan 13, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates with wide receiver Rashee Rice (4) during the first half of a 2024 AFC wild card game against the Miami Dolphins at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Rashee Rice, who has proven to be a productive commodity, has only appeared in 28 games through three seasons due to injuries and suspension. The 25-year-old wide receiver is entering the final year of his rookie contract, and with questionable decisions off the field, it is unlikely Kansas City retains Rice past 2026. Meanwhile, Xavier Worthy has yet to illustrate that he is anything more than a gadget player as he enters his third season.

Ideally, the Chiefs would love to draft a pass rusher at No. 9 , but they could shift to wide receiver if the board dictates it. All that being said, here are the top-five wide receiver prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft that are in play for Kansas City at various points in the top 40 .

1. Jordyn Tyson

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Injuries are certainly a concern and part of the equation in the evaluation process, but Tyson is the most talented and versatile receiver in the draft class. The Arizona State product comes with a healthy amount of risk, but if Tyson stays healthy, he will be the best wideout in this year's group.

With availability in the wide receiver corps proving inconsistent, the Chiefs may need to factor that into their decision-making process, potentially making general manager Brett Veach more cautious about Tyson.

2. Carnell Tate

Indiana Hoosiers defensive back Byron Baldwin Jr. (2) and Indiana Hoosiers defensive back Jamari Sharpe (22) bring down Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Carnell Tate (17) on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, during the Big Ten football championship at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tate may not possess an elite ceiling, but his floor is extremely high, making him one of, if not the safest, wide receiver prospect in the draft class. The Ohio State product is not a clear WR1, which raises questions about whether or not the Chiefs should invest a top-10 pick on Tate.

On the other hand, Kansas City needs guaranteed production, which the 6-foot-2, 192-pound receiver will certainly provide. Tate's savvy route-running and sure-handed abilities are two features that lack in the Chiefs' wide receiver department.

3. Makai Lemon

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) carries the ball against UCLA Bruins defensive back Andre Jordan Jr. (2) in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The interview process has been underwhelming and bizarre for Lemon, as the 5-foot-11, 192-pound receiver has struggled in that department during the pre-draft process. Juxtaposing that with the character issues associated with Rice is enough of a red flag for the Chiefs to pass on Lemon, but nonetheless, his talent is still apparent.

Lemon's yard-after-the-catch ability is an elite feature in his skillset, which led to his lofty production last season. In 2025, Lemon produced 79 receptions for 1,156 yards and 11 touchdowns. The talent and production are there, but Lemon is not worth the risk for Kansas City near the top of the board.

4. Omar Cooper Jr.

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. (3) against the Miami Hurricanes in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

On paper, Cooper Jr. projects to be a slot receiver in the NFL, but the 6-feet-tall, 199-pound wideout demonstrated in countless instances that he can operate as an outside threat. Cooper Jr.'s ability to create yards after the catch and come down with 50/50 passes near the sideline would be tantalizing for Kansas City to pair with Patrick Mahomes.

In 2025, Cooper Jr. totaled 69 receptions for 937 yards and 13 touchdowns while averaging 13.6 yards per reception.

5. Denzel Boston

Sep 6, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) catches a pass against the UC Davis Aggies during the first quarter at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

Boston's ceiling is unclear, as he is limited in key areas where top receivers typically separate themselves as the go-to option in an offense. That is why the 6-foot-3, 212-pound receiver has been compared to Denver Broncos' receiver Courtland Sutton throughout the pre-draft evaluation process.

If the Chiefs were to take Boston, it would most likely occur in the second round. Last season, the Washington wideout compiled 62 receptions for 881 yards and 11 touchdowns.