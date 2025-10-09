Where to Watch, Announcers, Viewing Options for Chiefs-Lions Sunday Night
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – More than two years ago, Detroit came to Kansas City and upset the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs in the traditional Thursday night NFL opener. The Chiefs (2-3) will be looking to avenge that loss when the Lions return to Arrowhead Stadium in another NBC game.
Detroit has won four straight games, the NFL’s longest active winning streak. What’s more, since losing the 2023 NFC championship game in San Francisco, the Lions have won 10 of their last 11 road games.
Day, kickoff time:
Sunday, 7:20 p.m. CT in Kansas City (8:20 p.m. ET, in Detroit).
Television network:
NBC (KSHB-TV, Channel 41, in Kansas City; WDIV-TV, Channel 4, in Detroit). This week marks the second of three scheduled Chiefs appearances on NBC – all on Sunday Night Football. The NFL also scheduled Kansas City on Sunday night in Week 3, a 22-9 road win over the Giants, and Week 14 at home against the Houston Texas (Dec. 7).
Since 1939, the league is the only major professional sports organization that guarantees every game is available on free, over-the-air television in local markets.
Announcers:
Mike Tirico, the voice of NBC’s Sunday Night Football since 2017, calls the play-by-play. Cris Collinsworth, the former Bengals wide receiver and current majority owner of Pro Football Focus, is the analyst. Melissa Stark reports from the sideline.
Radio options:
Mitch Holthus has served as Voice of the Chiefs since 1994, handling radio play-by-play on the Chiefs Radio Network. He joins former Chiefs wide receiver Danan Hughes, the analyst, in the booth. Local media personality Josh Klingler is on the sideline. In the Kansas City area, the game airs on flagship station KFNZ (The Fan, 96.5 FM and 610 AM).
Westwood One – for national listeners -- will air the contest across its network of partners (check local listings). Ryan Radtke (play-by-play) and Mike Golic (analyst) are on the call.
Each club’s radio broadcast also airs to out-of-market listeners who subscribe to SiriusXM.
Spanish-language listeners can download the Audacy app (Chiefs en Español) to hear the Tico Sports production, with Oscar Monterroso (play-by-play), Hannah Bassham (analyst) and Alvaro Alvarez (sideline).
Streaming options:
Fans can stream via the official NBC app, Peacock. And after the game, a replay of Chiefs-Lions, along with All-22 coaches film, is available with a premium subscription to NFL Plus.
