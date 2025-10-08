Reid Reflects on Positives From Monday, Addresses Campbell, Lions
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas City head coach Andy Reid spoke at the podium before Wednesday’s practice. The Chiefs (2-3) are hosting the Lions (4-1) on Sunday Night Football (7:20 p.m. CT, NBC/KSHB-TV, Channel 41, 96.5 The Fan).
To view his comments, watch below.
Opening statement:
“All right. There are no injuries to talk about right now. Everybody's going to go today. Look forward to the challenge of playing the Lions, a good football team. They're playing very well right now. Dan's (Campbell) done a nice job with that crew over the last few years here. But we look forward to the challenge. Look forward to playing at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. So time's yours.”
On the decision to punt Monday night, eschewing a 62-yard Harrison Butker FG attempt:
“Yeah, I decided it. You know, it's subjective, so I thought right thing to do at that time. We have been aggressive, but I thought field position would end up being a big thing in that game. So, I chose to do that.”
On the four special-teams penalties:
“Yeah, too much … I always go back just to the basics. You know, the angles that you take are so big on special teams, to put yourself in position to block. And you're doing it in space, so you got to be very disciplined that you don't let your hands grab any cloth and so on.
“So, you got to be real careful with that. Just the best way to do it is you go out and practice fast. But that's what we'll do, try to get them where they get at the right angles and get in the right position.”
On his message to Chris Jones with regard to Trevor Lawrence’s game-winning touchdown run:
“Yeah, well, you can't think that the guy's down. I mean, you can't. You can't think that; you got to just play the play. He knows. I mean, he's been around this thing a long time. So that's really what it came down to.”
On Jones deleting his social media after criticism on that play, whether Reid has a message to his team about social media:
“Uh, no.”
On the self-inflicted mistakes and mental errors, uncharacteristic of Chiefs teams:
“We got to take care of that; that's something we've got to fix. And it's getting us right now. And you can't, you can't do that. So again, best way to do it is you go out and you practice it and make sure you get yourself working on those things that have been causing the problems.
On what concerns him most about Detroit, which has won four straight:
“Yeah, well-deserved, too. And they're playing good football. Good, solid defense, flying around. Offense, they've been very effective, offensively, point-wise and execution-wise. So, they haven't had the self-inflicted wounds, you know, as much as some other teams. So, they're not going backward. And so, we've got to make sure we take care of business, stay aggressive on both sides of the ball, and special teams.”
On Detroit’s offensive and defensive lines:
“Yeah, they're strong in both those spots; that's been well-documented. So, they're good. Good offensive line; been together a while, and they do a good job in the run and the pass game. And then defensively, likewise, they're solid in the pass game. Got a good scheme. They’re good in the run game, cover their gaps and so on.”
On the play Monday of Isiah Pacheco:
“I thought he did a good job, not only running but catching the ball, blocking when he was asked to. So, he got a little bit more playtime, which I think is good; kind of get him into the swing of things, and that helped. At the same time, Kareem (Hunt) had a good day.”
On making sense of the 0-3 record in one-score games:
“That's this league right now. I mean, so much parity, and that's why I mentioned after the game the penalties, penalties and turnovers. So, you can't have those. Games are too close, too much competition, equal competition. So, you got to take care of business there. It’s my responsibility to make sure that's done.”
On his perspective of Harrison Butker’s struggles this season:
“Yeah, I think like any golfer -- you guys have all golfed -- sometimes you're hitting it good, and other times it's off. But you work through it. Keep swinging, man. And he'll do that. He's a talented kid, tough, mentally tough, so I don’t really worry about him.”
On preparing for a Lions team with an aggressive reputation, whether he prepares differently to match aggressiveness:
“Yeah, I just make a judgment. It doesn't matter, necessarily, who we're playing that way. I just try to make a judgment on, from what I go into the game thinking a certain thing, and then do it. And then, if there's one that I haven't thought about, I still do it.”
On positives from 476 net yards of offense against the Jaguars:
“Yeah, their defense was ranked up there. Now, I mean, they were No. 1 in a lot of categories. And, you know, the guys moved the ball effectively. But the stat part doesn't matter. Points. You got to score more than the other team. And we didn't get that done. But there were some good things that took place. O-line did a nice job. Running backs did a nice job, but we had a couple self-inflicted wounds there, and you can't, you can't do that.”
On what stood out most on offense:
“Yeah, well, we didn't have the issues. I thought the guys executed. Well, we had penalties. Anyways, the interception, all those things that went on, negate some of that. But overall, I thought our execution was pretty good. It's just you got to score more points.”
