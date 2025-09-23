Chief Concerns: 3 Important Observations After Sunday’s Win
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. –The dust has rested on Kansas City’s 22-9 victory over the Giants at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, and three primary concerns are evident.
Penalties
Two full football fields. That’s how many yards the Chiefs have surrendered thanks to penalties over the first three games (24 flags, 201 yards). The rash flared up Sunday night (eight penalties, 85 yards), including inexcusable illegal formation on right tackle JawaanTaylor -- a third-down flag for simply lining up too far off the line of scrimmage -- wiping out a first-down run by Patrick Mahomes.
Then, after his fourth-quarter touchdown, officials flagged Kareem Hunt for unsportsmanlike conduct, a throat slash clearly outlawed by the league in preseason emphasis training. The penalty cost the Chiefs a point. Harrison Butker missed a 48-yard PAT, rather than kicking from 33.
The Chiefs simply can’t expect to beat good teams like Baltimore on Sunday, Detroit in Week 6 and Buffalo in Week 9 by taking points off the board and forcing the chain gain to retrace its steps.
Opponent injuries
Take nothing away from Kansas City’s stellar defensive efforts in consecutive games. But keep them in context because the Eagles last week were a different offense without starting tight end Dallas Goedert. And on Sunday night, the Giants clearly regressed after losing Tyrone Tracy (dislocated shoulder) and Andrew Thomas, who started at left tackle but played only the first four drives, replaced by Marcus Mbow. The Chiefs can’t expect key injuries to help them every week, defensively.
Blood in Chiefs’ water
The opponent gameplans over three consecutive weeks have caught the Chiefs off guard in the first half. Credit Steve Spagnuolo for making key halftime adjustments, but Kansas City could benefit greatly from keeping opponents off downhill slopes during the first two quarters.
Opposing offensive coordinators have clearly seen areas of the Chiefs’ defense to exploit. The first week in Brazil, the Chargers employed a pass-heavy strategy to build an early lead and never trailed. Kansas City expected Los Angeles to establish the run.
Last week, as Chris Jones lamented, Saquon Barkley and the Eagles pounded out key ground yards by running an inside zone on five occasions before the Chiefs adjusted.
And on Sunday, Tracy touched the ball on the Giants’ first five snaps and rookie Cam Skattebo broke two tackles on an 11-yard run. The Chiefs weren’t expecting the Giants to call seven runs and three passes on the initial series, and without kicker Graham Gano (groin) and Nick Bolton’s pass deflection on fourth-and-3, that first drive could’ve altered the game’s trajectory.
Todd Monken and the Ravens, rest assured, will try to exploit something they see on film.
