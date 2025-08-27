WATCH: Tackle Jawaan Taylor Before Wednesday’s Practice
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas City Chiefs tackle Jawaan Taylor spoke from the podium at team headquarters before Wednesday’s practice.
To view his comments, watch below.
On Josh Simmons and Kingsley Suamataia adjusting to their positions on the left side of the line:
“They've been doing a phenomenal job, meshing well together, learning how to play together. I feel like it started from when Josh got here in the OTA process, and then all through training camp, taking those meaningful reps each day. They've been doing a phenomenal job over there, and they've been getting better each day. And Coach (Andy) Heck and Coach (Andy) Reid have been doing a phenomenal job with them, too.”
On Suamataia overcoming rookie-year struggles and shifting from tackle to guard:
“Football is definitely more mental than physical at times. So, he's been doing a phenomenal job with that, and just asking questions in the room, just getting better in every way he can, and just being a sponge in the room. And I feel he's been doing a great job with that, and especially just playing a new position that he's not used to. I feel like he's embraced it, and he's doing a great job."
On the status of his knee:
“I'm feeling better, man, just taking it one day at a time, just in treatment every day, just getting it warm before I go out to practice, and just make sure I'm good to go before game day.”
On why he didn’t play Aug. 15 in Seattle, whether it was because of the knee:
“Yeah. I feel like all knee injuries, if you go on turf on those hard surfaces, it’s bad in the end. The long flight, just taking a four-hour flight, that's a lot on your knee, too. Because I know with me, I had a draining last year, every week last year, leading up to the game. So, it was just trying to avoid that, that's all.”
On the plan for the 11-hour flight to Brazil:
“It’s a long flight, so just making sure I'm just keeping on compression sleeves on the way there. Once I get there, we'll see if I have to get it drained, possibly not. But other than that, just get on the flight, just go play the game.”
On concerns regarding the playing surface at Corinthians Arena in São Paulo, Brazil:
“I'm not too sure on the field, but I know Coach Reid always tells us, anytime we get to stadium, just go test our cleats out pregame. Just make sure you pack a good couple pair of cleats, just some options, just in case the field is a little slick.”
On whether he likes starting the season internationally:
“I think it's pretty cool. Getting the opportunity to go play across the world is always fun. So, definitely looking forward to it.”
On the offensive line’s approach to the season:
“Just getting better on days like today, just a work day, just going out there as a unit and just taking every rep at a time, one play at a time, trying to get better as a unit. And just going through meetings and stuff, learning what we can learn just to get better as a unit and just get better each of each and every day.”
On the team’s confidence level compared to last season:
“Just guys have been playing together. Now, at this point, when I first got here, we had a couple guys that weren't here. Now that they’re here, now I just feel like, over the past couple of years, just learning to play together and just Coach Reid putting together great game plans and just guys just having fun and playing for one another. I feel like that's why we’re having so much success.”
On what the team hopes to put on tape in Brazil:
“We're just trying to be as aggressive as we can, just go out there and just play at our best and just have a great week of practice prepare for a great team.”
News from Chiefs Kingdom is free and available 24/7 with OnSI; the best way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). And, tell us your thoughts on the Chiefs’ tight ends by visiting our Facebook page (here).