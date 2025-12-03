The Chiefs' Offensive Line Outlook For Week 14

With recent news and updates surrounding Josh Simmons' wrist injury, on top of both Trey Smith and Jawaan Taylor not practicing today, the Chiefs' offensive line could be in trouble on Sunday against the Houston Texans.

In this episode of the Kansas City Chiefs Insider Podcast, we break down how the Chiefs' offensive line needs to go to work if the Chiefs have any chance at making the playoffs. With Trey Smith, Jawaan Taylor, and Josh Simmons all not practicing on Wednesday, things are looking shaky on the offensive line.

Trey Smith did not play against the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving for the Chiefs, but both Simmons and Taylor did. However, both players previously mentioned were removed due to injury, and the Chiefs' offensive line looks as such for the Texans game this Sunday:

Wanya Morris, Kingsley Suamataia, Creed Humphrey, Mike Caliendo, and Jaylon Moore.

Reviewing Each Player

Creed Humphrey has been the creme of the crop this season for the Chiefs' offensive line, as he could easily be the best center in the National Football League. Suamataia has vastly improved this season after moving around the line last season, so those two are strong spots for Kansas City.

Jaylon Moore was brought in to be in the exact role he's in now: stepping in when needed and succeeding. While his performance against the Cowboys wasn't tremendous, he does still have value in being a starter, which he will likely do for the fifth time this season on Sunday.

Caliendo, similar to Moore, has been strong on the offensive line when needed, but in a starting role, things could get a tad dicey. According to Pro Football Focus, Caliendo has an overall grade of 59.9, as his pass-blocking skills bring him down the most. His run blocking is slightly above PFF's average.

Morris will have a lot of eyes on him this Sunday as he hasn't seen a ton of snaps this season. In the snaps he has seen, PFF gave him an overall run blocking grade of 84.7, though his pass blocking grade is 23.7.

Stand Him Up!

Keeping Patrick Mahomes upright is a must for the Chiefs' offensive line against the Texans, as he's been sacked three or more times in five straight games. Keeping him upright is the best avenue for a victory for this struggling Kansas City team without its primary starters.

