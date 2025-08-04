Chiefs Veteran Sheds Light on Offseason Injury Recovery
The Kansas City Chiefs' offensive line had to be addressed this offseason following the lackluster performance seemingly all season last year. Bringing in both free agents and draft picks to help solidify the line, the Chiefs have been working hard to ensure their strength ahead of the regular season.
The Chiefs have veterans up and down the roster, but when it comes to the offensive line, some stand out more than others. This training camp has been a battle to see who will be a part of the offensive line's starters in Week 1 of the regular season against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Josh Simmons has impressed early, and both Trey Smith and Creed Humphrey once again look to be holding down their positions. However, one Chiefs veteran is looking for more success this upcoming season than he had last year.
Jawaan Taylor played in over 1,000 snaps at the right tackle position last season for the Chiefs, but didn't have the most impressive season. According to Pro Football Focus, Taylor had an overall grade of 59.9, which ranked him well below average compared to the other tackles listed in PFF's metrics.
However, his performance might have had something to do with a knee injury he suffered in Week 5 of last season. Speaking to the media on Sunday, Taylor revealed what his offseason work has been to make sure his health is on the right track for the upcoming season.
- "I had a knee scope back in March, then I went on to Panama and had some stem cell injection in May. So I've just been treating it, trying to get my knee back healthy for the season," Taylor said.
- "It was pretty challenging, man. I took a hit to the knee in Week 5, and then I played the whole season pretty much with that nagging knee injury. I was getting my knee drained every week, trying to prepare for the games, and just do what I can to be my best for the team every week. So, just fighting through every game."
Taylor revealed that his offseason was filled with doctor visits and MRIs.
- "I had a lot of wear and tear on my knee, just like wear and tear behind the kneecap, partially toward my meniscus, wear and tear on my patella. So it definitely had an impact, I feel like, on my play overall. Just trying to be at my absolute best, but it is what it is. I just wanted to sacrifice and do what I can to help the team win."
The Chiefs are going to need a healthy Taylor on the offensive line this season, and seeing that he's had success in the past, it shouldn't be one that the organization is worried about.
