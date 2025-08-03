Best Case Scenario for Chiefs at the Left Tackle Position
The Kansas City Chiefs went into the offseason with the biggest concern being the offensive line. As we get through training camp, the answer has become abundantly clear. With the final pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, the Chiefs drafted offensive lineman Josh Simmons, who has quickly emerged as the best option for the position.
Simmons could have easily been drafted earlier in the first round if it weren't for his torn patellar tendon injury in his left knee suffered with the Ohio State Buckeyes in his senior year. The Chiefs saw him available on the board and made the right decision by drafting him and not letting him fall out of the first round to a competitor.
The left side of the offensive line last season for Kansas City wasn't very impressive. With Simmons working through his injury this offseason and impressing early in training camp, head coach Andy Reid and the rest of the organization may have secured their left tackle of the future.
The best-case scenario for the Chiefs going into the first week of the regular season would be to have Simmons starting on the offensive line. The Chiefs signed offensive lineman Jaylon Moore before they drafted Simmons, and he provides much-needed insurance behind Simmons at the left tackle position.
Moore may not be the first option for the Chiefs at the left tackle position anymore, but that doesn't mean he can't slide into that role when needed. Coach Reid revealed that Moore has been working at the left and right tackle positions this training camp, as well as taking snaps at right guard.
What was once thought to be a battle between Simmons and Moore this offseason for the position has quickly shifted course, but that allows the Chiefs to utilize their future plan for Simmons this season, while also allowing their highest-paid free agent signing to have a spot as well.
Simmons has shown the franchise that even with an injury holding him back going into the training camp that it wouldn't stop him from achieving his goal of becoming the starting left tackle in Kansas City. It also bodes well for the franchise, knowing that 31 other franchises passed up on him in the draft.
